Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level graphics card from the last generation, and hence isn't the best option for playing the latest and most demanding video games like Alan Wake 2. The GPU was introduced for 1080p gaming with some compromises to the settings. Two years later, it falls way short of what modern titles have started to mandate at FHD.

However, with sufficient video settings compromises, gamers can still get a playable framerate in the new survival-horror title from Remedy Entertainment. The game leverages all modern graphics rendering technologies like path tracing, mesh shaders, and DLSS 3 frame-generation to deliver some of the best visuals. This makes things harder for modest hardware like the RTX 3050.

In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the entry-level Turing graphics card. Do note that we are targeting a 35-40 FPS experience at FHD, which by no means is the best gameplay according to 2023 standards.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The RTX 3050's biggest positive is its 8 GB of VRAM. This allows the game to manage the high-resolution textures of the latest video games. However, it is still based on a heavily cut-down graphics processor and doesn't pack enough horsepower for high-framerate gaming.

Thus, gamers will have to stick to the lowest settings in the new Alan Wake title with DLSS turned on. We recommend the Quality preset, which still looks comparatively better and doesn't reduce the game to a blurry mess. The low settings in the game still look particularly good for the least available in the title. Therefore, the overall experience isn't completely horrible.

The detailed settings combination for the RTX 3050 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off

Off Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Low

Low Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RTX 3050 ranks among some of the slowest GPUs that Team Green has launched in the last couple of years. Thus, it's no surprise that players have to aggressively crank down the settings in the latest video games like Alan Wake 2 for a decent experience.

The survival-horror game is particularly demanding on modern hardware, making it difficult for players with modest hardware to get playable framerates.