Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level graphics card from the last generation, and hence isn't the best option for playing the latest and most demanding video games like Alan Wake 2. The GPU was introduced for 1080p gaming with some compromises to the settings. Two years later, it falls way short of what modern titles have started to mandate at FHD.
However, with sufficient video settings compromises, gamers can still get a playable framerate in the new survival-horror title from Remedy Entertainment. The game leverages all modern graphics rendering technologies like path tracing, mesh shaders, and DLSS 3 frame-generation to deliver some of the best visuals. This makes things harder for modest hardware like the RTX 3050.
In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the entry-level Turing graphics card. Do note that we are targeting a 35-40 FPS experience at FHD, which by no means is the best gameplay according to 2023 standards.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3050
The RTX 3050's biggest positive is its 8 GB of VRAM. This allows the game to manage the high-resolution textures of the latest video games. However, it is still based on a heavily cut-down graphics processor and doesn't pack enough horsepower for high-framerate gaming.
Thus, gamers will have to stick to the lowest settings in the new Alan Wake title with DLSS turned on. We recommend the Quality preset, which still looks comparatively better and doesn't reduce the game to a blurry mess. The low settings in the game still look particularly good for the least available in the title. Therefore, the overall experience isn't completely horrible.
The detailed settings combination for the RTX 3050 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Low
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Low
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Low
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Low
- Terrain quality: Low
- Far object detail (LOD): Low
- Scattered object density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
The RTX 3050 ranks among some of the slowest GPUs that Team Green has launched in the last couple of years. Thus, it's no surprise that players have to aggressively crank down the settings in the latest video games like Alan Wake 2 for a decent experience.
The survival-horror game is particularly demanding on modern hardware, making it difficult for players with modest hardware to get playable framerates.