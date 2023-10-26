Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti can play Alan Wake 2 with some compromises to the graphics settings. These GPUs were launched for 1440p gaming without compromises in the last generation. However, these days you need to crank down the visual fidelity to maintain high framerates. This is especially true in titles like Alan Wake 2, which use some of the latest graphics technologies that can tank the FPS.

Like most other AAA releases of the year, Alan Wake 2 bundles a ton of settings that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore for some. To help you solve the issue, we will list the best settings combination in this article.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can play Alan Wake 2 at 1440p resolution with some compromises. Those looking for better visual fidelity can crank down to 1080p. However, the game doesn't look very bad with a mix of low and medium settings applied either. We recommend setting DLSS to quality for a better experience without any framerate drops.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 3070 in Alan Wake 2 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its older non-Ti sibling. We recommend gamers with this graphics card stick to the same list of settings without any form of temporal upscaling. The GPU is powerful enough to play Alan Wake 2 at native 1440p resolution at about 60 FPS.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Render resolution: DLAA

DLAA Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti still rank among the more powerful pixel-pushers on the planet. However, even these GPUs falter in the latest and most demanding video games like Alan Wake 2. This is primarily because of the cutting-edge graphics technologies the title uses, like mesh shaders and path tracing. However, with the above settings applied, gamers can enjoy high framerates in the game without major hiccups.