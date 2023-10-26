Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti can play Alan Wake 2 with some compromises to the graphics settings. These GPUs were launched for 1440p gaming without compromises in the last generation. However, these days you need to crank down the visual fidelity to maintain high framerates. This is especially true in titles like Alan Wake 2, which use some of the latest graphics technologies that can tank the FPS.
Like most other AAA releases of the year, Alan Wake 2 bundles a ton of settings that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore for some. To help you solve the issue, we will list the best settings combination in this article.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 can play Alan Wake 2 at 1440p resolution with some compromises. Those looking for better visual fidelity can crank down to 1080p. However, the game doesn't look very bad with a mix of low and medium settings applied either. We recommend setting DLSS to quality for a better experience without any framerate drops.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 3070 in Alan Wake 2 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Quality
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its older non-Ti sibling. We recommend gamers with this graphics card stick to the same list of settings without any form of temporal upscaling. The GPU is powerful enough to play Alan Wake 2 at native 1440p resolution at about 60 FPS.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3070 Ti:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- Render resolution: DLAA
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
The RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti still rank among the more powerful pixel-pushers on the planet. However, even these GPUs falter in the latest and most demanding video games like Alan Wake 2. This is primarily because of the cutting-edge graphics technologies the title uses, like mesh shaders and path tracing. However, with the above settings applied, gamers can enjoy high framerates in the game without major hiccups.