Fortnite is one of the biggest video games of all time. The title reflects pop culture and is suitable for gamers of all ages. It is insanely well-optimized on PC. Gamers with integrated graphics can enjoy the game without hiccups, while it might give the RTX 4090 a hard time keeping up.

With season updates, Epic Games has increased the game's visual quality and added new technologies like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and temporal upscaling to keep the game relevant.

In high resolutions like QHD and 4K, the game looks impeccable. With powerful graphics settings installed, gamers can enjoy it at sky-high framerates. The GPUs listed in this article will help them achieve this.

A list of the best graphics cards to play Fortnite at 1440p QHD 60 FPS

1) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($369+)

The XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 XT (Image via Newegg)

The RX 6700 XT is AMD's answer to the RTX 3070 and one of the most powerful GPUs built from the ground up for 1440p gaming. The card can hit over 60 FPS in most titles while running them in QHD resolution. It is also the cheapest on the list.

GPU Name RX 6700 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,410 MHz

Although the card is slower than the other options on this list, it is great for high refresh rate gaming at QHD. Gamers can easily hit 60 FPS in 1440p while playing competitive titles like Fortnite.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 ($409.99+)

The Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3070 continues to be a great card for playing video games at QHD resolution. It easily beats the AMD equivalents — namely the RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT — in multiple games while drawing lesser power, as we found out in our comparison. It also packs better ray tracing and temporal upscaling performance.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

The GPU was initially introduced for $499. After a couple of years of scalping, certain models of the card can now be picked up for less than $450. This makes it a solid option for competitive gaming in 1440p.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($479.99+)

The ASRock Phantom Gaming D RX 6800 (Image via Newegg)

The RX 6800 was launched as a 4K gaming chip back in 2020. The card is a cheaper alternative to the RX 6800 XT. It competes head-to-head with the RTX 3070 Ti and beats it slightly across multiple video games.

GPU Name RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Memory 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,700 MHz Base clock 2,105 MHz

Following AMD's RDNA 2 price reduction, the RX 6800 can now be bought for just $479.99, making it the best sub-$500 card to play many games, including but not limited to Fortnite.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB ($635.99+)

The ASUS TUF RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming GPU (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 10 GB was initially launched as a 4K gaming video card. However, it is a competent card for playing video games in 1440p. The GPU can deliver high triple-digit framerates in competitive titles like Fortnite and Valorant.

GPU Name RTX 3080 Memory 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit Base clock 1,440 MHz Boost clock 1,710 MHz

The pricing of the 80-class cards marked them as bad deals over the past few months. However, the 10 GB model of the RTX 3080 has been sufficiently discounted to make it a solid option to consider over the latest RX 7000 and RTX 40 series cards. The 3080 is the best $600 card for all your gaming needs.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti ($799)

The MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Ti Trio (Image via MSI)

The RTX 4070 Ti goes head-to-head against the RTX 3090 Ti, the flagship card from the last-gen. The GPU is a solid card for both 1440p and 4K resolutions. The card also packs the latest temporal upscaling technologies like Super Resolution and frame generation.

GPU Name RTX 4070 Ti Memory 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,610 MHz

With updated CUDA cores and ray tracing performance, the 4070 Ti is the best card for playing Fortnite at QHD.

Overall, Fortnite is not a particularly difficult game to run in 1440p QHD. However, gamers with one of the cards listed above will face zero problems playing the latest season of one of the most popular battle royale games out there.

