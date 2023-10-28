Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to rank among the fastest graphics cards ever made. They are built to handle the most demanding titles like Alan Wake 2 at high framerates and resolutions. The GPUs pack 24 GB of memory and some of the most impressive hardware ever seen on a gaming-focused offering. However, the new survival horror title from Remedy is demanding enough even to bring these flagships to their knees.
Gamers can't crank up the settings in the game to the absolute maximum at 4K, even with the 3090 or 3090 Ti in their rig. Some settings tweaks are necessary for optimum performance. We will list the best graphics options combinations for the cards in this article.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 packs enough rendering power to play Alan Wake 2 comfortably at 4K. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the game with DLSS set to the Quality preset for stable framerates. The game looks pretty good with these settings applied.
The detailed graphics options list for the RTX 3090 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Quality
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filtering: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Shadow resolution: Medium
- Shadow filtering: High
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti is slightly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling thanks to the bumped-up specs and higher power draw. This allows gamers to crank up the settings even further in Alan Wake 2 without losing a ton of performance. We recommend turning off DLSS on this card for even better visuals at 4K.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3090 Ti:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Render resolution: DLAA
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filtering: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Shadow resolution: Medium
- Shadow filtering: High
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. Hence, it's no surprise that the GPUs can easily handle Alan Wake 2 at 4K resolutions without breaking a sweat. With the above settings applied, gamers can also expect high framerates besides stunning visuals in the game.