Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to rank among the fastest graphics cards ever made. They are built to handle the most demanding titles like Alan Wake 2 at high framerates and resolutions. The GPUs pack 24 GB of memory and some of the most impressive hardware ever seen on a gaming-focused offering. However, the new survival horror title from Remedy is demanding enough even to bring these flagships to their knees.

Gamers can't crank up the settings in the game to the absolute maximum at 4K, even with the 3090 or 3090 Ti in their rig. Some settings tweaks are necessary for optimum performance. We will list the best graphics options combinations for the cards in this article.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 packs enough rendering power to play Alan Wake 2 comfortably at 4K. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the game with DLSS set to the Quality preset for stable framerates. The game looks pretty good with these settings applied.

The detailed graphics options list for the RTX 3090 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: High

High Texture filtering: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: High

High Shadow resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow filtering: High

High Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 Ti is slightly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling thanks to the bumped-up specs and higher power draw. This allows gamers to crank up the settings even further in Alan Wake 2 without losing a ton of performance. We recommend turning off DLSS on this card for even better visuals at 4K.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3090 Ti:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Render resolution: DLAA

DLAA Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: High

High Texture filtering: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: High

High Shadow resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow filtering: High

High Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. Hence, it's no surprise that the GPUs can easily handle Alan Wake 2 at 4K resolutions without breaking a sweat. With the above settings applied, gamers can also expect high framerates besides stunning visuals in the game.