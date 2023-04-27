Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play space fantasy RPG game from the talented developers at HoYoverse. It is the latest installment in the Honkai series and is the successor to Honkai Impact 3rd. Fans of the series looking to play the game can currently access it on their Android and iOS devices, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Since the title was developed from the ground up by keeping the last-gen console and mobile devices in mind, it will run on most modern hardware without breaking a sweat.

RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are top-of-the-line GPUs from Nvidia. They are the flagship SKUs from the RTX 3000 series and bring with them tremendous processing prowess, capable of playing most modern releases at 4K resolution, and Honkai: Star Rail is no exception.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 3090

As mentioned, RTX 3090 is a beast capable of playing most new launches at 4K resolution. Additionally, since Honkai: Star Rail's graphics aren't particularly GPU intensive, the RTX 3090 can easily reach the game's 60 FPS frame limit. However, if players are willing to run the title at 4K and want the most stable experience, they should tweak their in-game graphics settings as follows:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Full Screen

3840 x 2160 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.2

1.2 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: High

Most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 3090 Ti

Since this GPU is more capable than the non-Ti variant, players can turn up a few settings to enjoy the same stable and consistent experience.

For this purpose, graphics options such as Light Quality will be maxed out, and the Rendering Quality will be increased to push an even higher pixel count for better clarity. Keeping this in mind, the following settings are recommended to use in Honkai: Star Rail with the RTX 3090 Ti:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Full Screen

3840 x 2160 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

These settings will deliver users the most optimal experience in the game with the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3090 Ti. They bring the best of visuals and framerates, ensuring players a smooth gaming experience. However, if users aren't satisfied with the results, they may consider tweaking them as per their preferences. The golden rule is pretty simple in video games, with lower settings leading to higher framerates and higher image quality leading to lower framerates.

If, in any case, users face performance issues in the game, it is advised to update the GPU drivers to the latest version to mitigate such issues.

