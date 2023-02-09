Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 was launched as the flagship BFGPU (Big Ferocious GPU) to play the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy, the Dead Space remake, and more. The GPU is still putting in the work at 4K to flawlessly run games.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. It is based on the best-selling series in publishing history. The game takes an alternative take, excluding the protagonist of the novels and films, Harry Potter.

Like most other AAA games, the title comes with a bunch of settings that can make choosing the best options a bit of a chore. Thus, in this guide, we will list the ideal settings for the 3090 that will help players enjoy the title without stutters and frame drops.

The RTX 3090 is an impeccable card for playing Hogwarts Legacy

The RTX 3090 is among the most powerful video cards on the market. Thus, it is no surprise that the GPU can handle the game without major issues.

Gamers can either opt for a stable 4K 60 FPS or tweak the settings to utilize the maximum of their high refresh rate displays. The best options for either scenario are listed below.

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 3090 at the best visual quality

With the following settings applied, players can expect 4K 60 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 3090 at the highest framerates

The RTX 3090 can easily handle up to 90 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy by relying on some upscaling technology and lesser intensive ray tracing implementation.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: As per support and preference

As per support and preference Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Overall, the 3090 is still among the most powerful video cards. Players with the GPU are set for another couple of years. Thus, it is no surprise that the card handles Hogwarts Legacy like a piece of cake.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

