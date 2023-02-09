Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 was launched as the flagship BFGPU (Big Ferocious GPU) to play the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy, the Dead Space remake, and more. The GPU is still putting in the work at 4K to flawlessly run games.
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. It is based on the best-selling series in publishing history. The game takes an alternative take, excluding the protagonist of the novels and films, Harry Potter.
Like most other AAA games, the title comes with a bunch of settings that can make choosing the best options a bit of a chore. Thus, in this guide, we will list the ideal settings for the 3090 that will help players enjoy the title without stutters and frame drops.
The RTX 3090 is an impeccable card for playing Hogwarts Legacy
The RTX 3090 is among the most powerful video cards on the market. Thus, it is no surprise that the GPU can handle the game without major issues.
Gamers can either opt for a stable 4K 60 FPS or tweak the settings to utilize the maximum of their high refresh rate displays. The best options for either scenario are listed below.
Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 3090 at the best visual quality
With the following settings applied, players can expect 4K 60 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 3090 at the highest framerates
The RTX 3090 can easily handle up to 90 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy by relying on some upscaling technology and lesser intensive ray tracing implementation.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per support and preference
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Overall, the 3090 is still among the most powerful video cards. Players with the GPU are set for another couple of years. Thus, it is no surprise that the card handles Hogwarts Legacy like a piece of cake.
