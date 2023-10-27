Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are new 1440p gaming graphics cards launched to handle the latest and most demanding titles like Alan Wake 2. These GPUs are much faster than their last-gen counterparts. As a result, they support the latest and greatest in graphics rendering technologies like frame generation and path tracing. Since Alan Wake 2 is one of the first video games to utilize all modern rendering technologies, RTX 40 series GPUs are ideal for playing the game.
Gamers, however, will have to tweak the settings in the game to get decent framerates at 1440p resolutions. The game is insanely demanding on hardware and can bring powerful GPUs like the 4070 and 4070 Ti to its knees. To help you fine-tune the game, we list the best settings combinations in this article.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 packs enough horsepower to play Alan Wake 2 comfortably at 1440p resolution with a mix of medium and high settings applied. You can even turn on ray tracing in-game to enjoy better visuals. Thanks to DLSS frame generation, framerates won't be a major issue.
The following settings combination works best for the RTX 4070:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1700 x 960 (Quality)
- DLSS frame generation: On
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Shadow resolution: High
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Medium
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The RTX 4070 Ti is much more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. This graphics card packs enough rendering horsepower to play the latest titles at up to 4K. However, given how demanding Alan Wake 2 is, we recommend sticking to 1440p with a mix of medium and high settings.
The following settings combination is best for the RTX 4070 Ti:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1700 x 960 (Quality)
- DLSS frame generation: On
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Shadow resolution: High
- Shadow filtering: High
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): High
- Fog quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Medium
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market. Hence, it is no surprise that these GPUs can easily handle Alan Wake 2 at 1440p resolutions without major performance hiccups. Gamers with these GPUs are all set for the best experiences in the most demanding games for the foreseeable future.