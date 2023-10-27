Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are new 1440p gaming graphics cards launched to handle the latest and most demanding titles like Alan Wake 2. These GPUs are much faster than their last-gen counterparts. As a result, they support the latest and greatest in graphics rendering technologies like frame generation and path tracing. Since Alan Wake 2 is one of the first video games to utilize all modern rendering technologies, RTX 40 series GPUs are ideal for playing the game.

Gamers, however, will have to tweak the settings in the game to get decent framerates at 1440p resolutions. The game is insanely demanding on hardware and can bring powerful GPUs like the 4070 and 4070 Ti to its knees. To help you fine-tune the game, we list the best settings combinations in this article.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 packs enough horsepower to play Alan Wake 2 comfortably at 1440p resolution with a mix of medium and high settings applied. You can even turn on ray tracing in-game to enjoy better visuals. Thanks to DLSS frame generation, framerates won't be a major issue.

The following settings combination works best for the RTX 4070:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Render resolution: 1700 x 960 (Quality)

1700 x 960 (Quality) DLSS frame generation: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Shadow resolution: High

High Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Medium

Medium DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is much more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. This graphics card packs enough rendering horsepower to play the latest titles at up to 4K. However, given how demanding Alan Wake 2 is, we recommend sticking to 1440p with a mix of medium and high settings.

The following settings combination is best for the RTX 4070 Ti:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Render resolution: 1700 x 960 (Quality)

1700 x 960 (Quality) DLSS frame generation: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: High

High Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: High

High Shadow resolution: High

High Shadow filtering: High

High Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): High

High Fog quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Medium

Medium DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market. Hence, it is no surprise that these GPUs can easily handle Alan Wake 2 at 1440p resolutions without major performance hiccups. Gamers with these GPUs are all set for the best experiences in the most demanding games for the foreseeable future.