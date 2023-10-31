Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The powerful RTX 4080 is among the best graphics cards for playing Alan Wake 2, the new survival horror title from Remedy Entertainment. This game is built from the ground up to showcase all of the latest graphics rendering technologies like path tracing, mesh shaders, DLSS ray reconstruction, frame generation, and more. The 4080 supports all of this tech and ranks among the fastest GPUs on the market, making it ideal for the title.

Do note that even the 4080 might struggle to deliver sky-high framerates in the game without relying on upscaling. It is crazy demanding at 4K resolutions and brings even the best Ada Lovelace hardware to its knees. Thus, some graphics settings tweaks are necessary in the game for the best performance.

In this article, we will go over the best settings combinations RTX 4080 gamers can opt for in the new Alan Wake. Do note that we are targeting over 60 FPS at UHD resolutions in the game.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

Alan Wake 2 easily ranks among the most hardware-demanding games released so far on PC, along the lines of Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy. The game is also among the first to support DLSS 3.5, which brings frame generation and ray reconstruction to RTX 40 series gamers. Hence, those with the 4080 can get high framerates in the title with these technologies turned on.

At 4K, we recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the new Alan Wake for the best experience. The game can get pretty demanding at the High preset.

Hence, lowering some selected settings and turning on DLSS 3 frame generation helps reduce hardware power drainage and push higher framerates.

The detailed settings combination for the RTX 4080 is as follows

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: High

High Texture filtering: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: High

High Shadow resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow filtering: High

High Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Medium

Medium DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RTX 4080 is one of the fastest graphics cards on the market as of this writing. Hence, it is no surprise that it can play Alan Wake 2 with comfortable framerates at 4K resolutions.

Gamers with this GPU can play the latest and most demanding titles at high fidelity and smoothness for a few years into the future without major compromises and hiccups.