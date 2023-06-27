Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for PS4 and PS5

Aliens: Dark Descent is now out on both PS4 and PS5. The game is an exciting new entry to the long-running sci-fi franchise with a turn-based RPG experience. Most importantly, it is not very graphically demanding, which lets gamers on the last-gen PlayStation 4 enjoy it without any performance-related issues. Both the consoles come with some graphics settings.

The list is not as long as on the PC. However, since the developers have fine-tuned the experience for gamers on the Sony consoles, they don't need to fiddle around with the settings too much.

For those still in doubt about the best graphics options, we have listed the ideal combinations for the two generations of PlayStation consoles Aliens: Dark Descent can be played on.

Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for PS4

The PS4 is showing its age at this point. Many games released on this console are being tuned down to fit the limited computing power and memory budget of the machine.

The older Phat version of the console from 2013 isn't the best option in the market for an enjoyable gaming experience anymore. However, it is more than enough for playing not-so-demanding titles like Aliens: Dark Descent at resolutions of 1080p or lower.

Graphics customization options in the game, however, are a bit lacking. Thus, gamers on the console can't spend quality time fine-tuning the video settings unlike the PC counterpart allows. This can be both a pro and a con, given it allows gamers to focus on the Aliens experience instead of poking around some settings menus for hours.

The best display settings for the eighth-generation home video gaming machine are as follows:

Language : English

: English Quality : Performance mode

: Performance mode Gamma : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color vision: As per your preference

Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for PS5

Unlike the last-gen PS4, the PlayStation 5 is a bit overkill for playing Aliens: Dark Descent. The console plays the latest Focus Entertainment title easily at resolutions of up to 4K without breaking a sweat. The game isn't as demanding as The Last of Us or Spider-Man, which means gamers can get 4K 60 FPS even in the quality mode.

120 FPS doesn't make sense in a game like Aliens: Dark Descent. Thus, we don't recommend gamers switch to the Performance mode in this title.

The best display settings for the PS5 are as follows:

Language : English

: English Quality : Quality mode

: Quality mode Gamma : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color vision: As per your preference

The PS5 is one of the most powerful home video game consoles ever made. It almost dwarfs a mid-range gaming computer in terms of overall rendering horsepower. Thus, it's no doubt the machine can fantastically play the latest Aliens game at its best visual quality without major performance hiccups.

