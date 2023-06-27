Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Aliens: Dark Descent runs pretty well on high-end graphics cards like the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti. The game is well-optimized and doesn't require high-end GPUs to deliver a decent experience. Players can run it at a solid framerate without investing in costly pixel-pushers like the 70-class offerings from the last generation. With these mid-range video cards, gamers can crank up the settings and resolutions without facing major issues.

The title features a ton of graphics settings that can help fine-tune the visuals according to one's preference. This can make choosing the best combinations a bit of a chore.

In this article, we will list the best Aliens: Dark Descent video and display settings for the 3070 and the 3070 Ti. We will target 60 FPS experiences at 1440p resolutions for both of these video cards.

Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can run Aliens: Dark Descent at high framerates at 1440p. However, with the highest settings (the Epic preset) applied, gamers might face some frame drops below 60 FPS without relying on upscaling. Thus, we have listed the best settings for a high and steady framerate in the title.

The best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings are listed below:

Graphics settings:

Preset: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Texture: High

High Effects: High

High Post process: High

High Geometry: High

High Shadow: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

Display settings:

Language : English

: English Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disable

Disable Display resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Resolution scale: 100%

100% Vertical sync: Off

Off Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Color Vision: As per your preference

Best Aliens: Dark Descent graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the older non-Ti variant, thanks to its faster memory and higher CUDA core count. The Nvidia GPU can easily handle Aliens: Dark Descent at the highest settings without relying on temporal-upscaling technologies.

The best graphics and display settings for the RTX 3070 Ti are listed below:

Graphics settings:

Preset: Epic

Epic Anti-aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture: Epic

Epic Effects: Epic

Epic Post process: Epic

Epic Geometry: Epic

Epic Shadow: Epic

Epic Foliage: Epic

Epic Shading: Epic

Display settings:

Language : English

: English Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disable

Disable Display resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Resolution scale: 100%

100% Vertical sync: Off

Off Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Color Vision: As per your preference

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are super high-end video cards that can run most modern titles at high resolutions without major issues. Since Aliens: Dark Descent is a 2.5D game played from an isometric point of view, it doesn't require high-end GPUs. As such, players with these cards can easily cruise through at very high framerates without any problems.

