Best Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Apex Legends runs pretty well on the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti. These GPUs can play the game competitively, given it's not very demanding on PC hardware these days. This battle royale came out back in 2019 and is optimized well. Thus, capable video cards like the 3060 have no problem pumping out playable framerates for it.

For the most part, gamers can get high framerates without cranking down the settings. However, fine-tuning the graphics options is necessary if you are looking to get high FPS consistently without any drops.

In this guide, we will list the settings combinations that ensure a proper competitive experience in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

Apex Legends looks impressive on PC (Image via EA)

The RTX 3060 12 GB has enough rendering prowess to play Apex Legends at High settings. It is a 1080p gaming graphics card, so we recommend sticking to this resolution. With these options applied, you can expect around 140-150 FPS in the game.

However, if you are looking to get close to 200 FPS, you'll have to crank down the settings to a mix of Medium and Low. About 150 FPS is enough for most competitive players, and we don't recommend sacrificing visual quality for the sake of extra smoothness.

Here are the best graphics settings for the 3060:

Video

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) Brightness: 55%

55% Field of view: 100

100 Sprint view shake: Normal

Advanced

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Adaptive resolution FPS target: 0

0 Adaptive supersampling: Disabling

Disabling Anti-aliasing: TSAA

TSAA Texture streaming budget: Insane (8 GB VRAM)

Insane (8 GB VRAM) Texture filtering: Anisotropic 16X

Anisotropic 16X Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Sun shadow coverage: High

High Sun shadow detail: High

High Spot shadow detail: Very high

Very high Volumetric lighting: Enabled

Enabled Dynamic spot shadows: Enabled

Enabled Model detail: High

High Effects detail: High

High Impact marks: High

High Ragdolls: High

Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti can deliver high FPS in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. This allows it to push out 10-20 extra frames per second with a similar settings list applied at 1080p. The game looks the best with this combination while delivering a competitive experience.

This GPU can easily play Apex Legends at higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K with some compromises to the visual settings.

The recommended settings are as follows:

Video

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) Brightness: 55%

55% Field of view: 100

100 Sprint view shake: Normal

Advanced

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Adaptive resolution FPS target: 0

0 Adaptive supersampling: Disabling

Disabling Anti-aliasing: TSAA

TSAA Texture streaming budget: Insane (8 GB VRAM)

Insane (8 GB VRAM) Texture filtering: Anisotropic 16X

Anisotropic 16X Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Sun shadow coverage: High

High Sun shadow detail: High

High Spot shadow detail: Very high

Very high Volumetric lighting: Enabled

Enabled Dynamic spot shadows: Enabled

Enabled Model detail: High

High Effects detail: High

High Impact marks: High

High Ragdolls: High

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are capable video cards for playing the latest titles. In older titles like Apex Legends, you can expect sky-high framerates, even at the highest settings. With the above combinations applied, you can expect the best experience in the competitive shooter.