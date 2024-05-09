Best Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Apex Legends runs pretty well on the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti. These GPUs can play the game competitively, given it's not very demanding on PC hardware these days. This battle royale came out back in 2019 and is optimized well. Thus, capable video cards like the 3060 have no problem pumping out playable framerates for it.
For the most part, gamers can get high framerates without cranking down the settings. However, fine-tuning the graphics options is necessary if you are looking to get high FPS consistently without any drops.
In this guide, we will list the settings combinations that ensure a proper competitive experience in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 12 GB has enough rendering prowess to play Apex Legends at High settings. It is a 1080p gaming graphics card, so we recommend sticking to this resolution. With these options applied, you can expect around 140-150 FPS in the game.
However, if you are looking to get close to 200 FPS, you'll have to crank down the settings to a mix of Medium and Low. About 150 FPS is enough for most competitive players, and we don't recommend sacrificing visual quality for the sake of extra smoothness.
Here are the best graphics settings for the 3060:
Video
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)
- Brightness: 55%
- Field of view: 100
- Sprint view shake: Normal
Advanced
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Adaptive resolution FPS target: 0
- Adaptive supersampling: Disabling
- Anti-aliasing: TSAA
- Texture streaming budget: Insane (8 GB VRAM)
- Texture filtering: Anisotropic 16X
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Sun shadow coverage: High
- Sun shadow detail: High
- Spot shadow detail: Very high
- Volumetric lighting: Enabled
- Dynamic spot shadows: Enabled
- Model detail: High
- Effects detail: High
- Impact marks: High
- Ragdolls: High
Apex Legends graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. This allows it to push out 10-20 extra frames per second with a similar settings list applied at 1080p. The game looks the best with this combination while delivering a competitive experience.
This GPU can easily play Apex Legends at higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K with some compromises to the visual settings.
The recommended settings are as follows:
Video
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)
- Brightness: 55%
- Field of view: 100
- Sprint view shake: Normal
Advanced
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Adaptive resolution FPS target: 0
- Adaptive supersampling: Disabling
- Anti-aliasing: TSAA
- Texture streaming budget: Insane (8 GB VRAM)
- Texture filtering: Anisotropic 16X
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Sun shadow coverage: High
- Sun shadow detail: High
- Spot shadow detail: Very high
- Volumetric lighting: Enabled
- Dynamic spot shadows: Enabled
- Model detail: High
- Effects detail: High
- Impact marks: High
- Ragdolls: High
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are capable video cards for playing the latest titles. In older titles like Apex Legends, you can expect sky-high framerates, even at the highest settings. With the above combinations applied, you can expect the best experience in the competitive shooter.