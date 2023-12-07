Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti were launched as mid-range 1080p gaming graphics cards in the last generation. They no longer rank among the best or most powerful GPUs for playing the latest games. Moreover, they don't support the latest upscaling tech, DLSS 3, which is a disadvantage. However, it is armed with AMD's FSR 3, which brings frame generation and adds some shelf life to the 60-class pixel pushers.
Gamers must crank down the settings in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora to ensure a decent performance when it's running on either GPU. Note the game is particularly demanding on PC hardware and requires some serious horsepower to yield 60+ FPS. It even brings high-end GPUs like the RTX 3080 and RX 6900 down to their knees.
This piece will offer the best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings combination for the 60-class graphics cards.
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 was launched as a 1080p gaming GPU. We recommend relying on FSR 3 with frame generation if you want to maintain playable framerates at a Full HD resolution in this title. The game runs best with a mix of high and medium settings applied.
The detailed settings list for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: High
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: High
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is slightly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. But, we still recommend playing at 1080p with a mix of high and medium settings applied. Thanks to FSR 3, you can get high framerates in the title.
The recommended settings to use on the RTX 3060 Ti in this title are as follows:
Video
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are quickly falling short of the requirements of modern video games. Most modern titles are pushing the boundaries of photorealism, thanks to the improved rendering prowess of Nvidia's latest 40 series cards and DLSS 3 frame generation. This prompts gamers with slightly older hardware to crank down the settings ever so slightly, much like our recommendations above.