Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti were launched as mid-range 1080p gaming graphics cards in the last generation. They no longer rank among the best or most powerful GPUs for playing the latest games. Moreover, they don't support the latest upscaling tech, DLSS 3, which is a disadvantage. However, it is armed with AMD's FSR 3, which brings frame generation and adds some shelf life to the 60-class pixel pushers.

Gamers must crank down the settings in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora to ensure a decent performance when it's running on either GPU. Note the game is particularly demanding on PC hardware and requires some serious horsepower to yield 60+ FPS. It even brings high-end GPUs like the RTX 3080 and RX 6900 down to their knees.

This piece will offer the best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings combination for the 60-class graphics cards.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 was launched as a 1080p gaming GPU. We recommend relying on FSR 3 with frame generation if you want to maintain playable framerates at a Full HD resolution in this title. The game runs best with a mix of high and medium settings applied.

The detailed settings list for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is slightly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. But, we still recommend playing at 1080p with a mix of high and medium settings applied. Thanks to FSR 3, you can get high framerates in the title.

The recommended settings to use on the RTX 3060 Ti in this title are as follows: [Same as RTX 3060 settings above]

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are quickly falling short of the requirements of modern video games. Most modern titles are pushing the boundaries of photorealism, thanks to the improved rendering prowess of Nvidia's latest 40 series cards and DLSS 3 frame generation. This prompts gamers with slightly older hardware to crank down the settings ever so slightly, much like our recommendations above.