Best Apple Cyber Monday deals 2023

iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads have begun receiving discounts as Cyber Monday 2023 deals are in full swing. Apple products rarely go on sale, so you should definitely take advantage of this opportunity to save big on some of the tech giant's most popular offerings. While the Black Friday hype has dimmed down, the Cyber Monday Apple deals are just getting started.

Those who happened to miss out on Black Friday have one last shot to snag Apple tech at a lower cost. This article highlights some of the best deals on iPads, MacBooks, iPads, and other Apple items.

Best Apple Cyber Monday 2023 deals for iPhones

iPhone SE (2022) at $99 via Straight Talk

Original price : $379.99

: $379.99 Discounted price: $99

Straight Talk is currently offering the iPhone SE at a discounted price of $99, a steal compared to the original price of $379.99. At a whopping $280 off, this device is a must-have for budget-conscious tech enthusiasts.

The iPhone SE 2022 is the device of choice for those seeking an affordable iPhone. Boasting 5G, the A15 Bionic chip, and a reliable camera system, it is a top-tier phone with exceptional value.

iPhone SE (2022): $99 (Straight Talk)

iPhone 15 Pro Max at $5.56/month via AT&T

Original price : $1199 (256 GB)

: $1199 (256 GB) Discounted price: $5.56/month (36 months)

It's a great chance to grab the 15 Pro Max from AT&T with unbelievable savings on Cyber Monday. You only need to trade in your old device to get this coveted phone. If you opt for a data contract, it can be yours for only $5.56 a month for 36 months.

Wrapped in titanium and boasting the A17 Pro chip as its brain, the 15 Pro Max comes equipped with a personalized action button and the most potent camera system. If that weren't enough, it also offers a unique look thanks to the titanium structure and the new color options available.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $5.56/month (AT&T)

iPhone 14 at $5/month via AT&T

Original price : $1199.99 (256 GB)

: $1199.99 (256 GB) Discounted price: $5/month (36 months)

Get a fantastic deal with AT&T's iPhone 14 model for only $5 per month over 36 months, despite the new iPhone 15 lineup already being on sale. Owning last year's model is not a disadvantage, as it still offers great value.

The iPhone 14 boasts great camera capabilities, a remarkable A15 Bionic processor, and a vivid Super Retina XDR screen. In addition, six individual color choices are available.

iPhone 14: $5/month (AT&T)

Best Apple Cyber Monday 2023 deals for MacBooks

MacBook Air (13.3 inches) at $689.99 via Amazon

Original price : $999

: $999 Discounted price: $689.99

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air 2020 version is currently on sale at Amazon for a price of $689.99 during Cyber Monday. This deal saves you an impressive $310 compared to its original price of $999. It is quite a steal, but keep in mind that AppleCare+ is not included with this offer.

Thanks to its Apple Silicon chip, the MacBook Air's performance is fantastic. Aside from an Apple M1 CPU and a great battery life, the laptop comes with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display.

MacBook Air (13.3 inches): $689.99 (Amazon)

MacBook Air (13.6 inches) at $929 via B&H

Original price : $1099

: $1099 Discounted price: $929

At B&H, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air from Apple, a highly sought-after item, can be purchased for just $929. While the original cost was $1099, the recent Cyber Monday sales have enabled shoppers to save $170.

Thin and light, the MacBook Air M2 is a top pick with its impressive 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. Under the hood, it boasts a swift Apple M2 CPU with an 8-core GPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Additionally, it has a great 1080p FaceTime camera.

MacBook Air (13.6 inches): $929 (B&H)

MacBook Air (13.6 inches) at $949 via Best Buy

Original price : $1099

: $1099 Discounted price: $949

Best Buy is currently offering a steal on the Macbook Air M2 this Cyber Monday, and this laptop can be yours for only $949, discounted by a whopping $150 from its original price.

The portable design of the Apple M2 MacBook Air houses impressive performance thanks to its M2 chip. Furthermore, it has a great battery life and can be used for up to 18 hours.

Macbook Air M2 (13.6 inches): $949 (Best Buy)

Best Apple Cyber Monday 2023 deals for iPads

iPad (9th Gen) at $249 via Best Buy

Original price : $329.99

: $329.99 Discounted price: $249

The Cyber Monday sale from Best Buy offers a discount on the 2021 iPad, which features a 10.2-inch screen. The original price has been lowered by $80, resulting in a new price of just $249.

Getting FaceTime calls on this iPad is easier with Center Stage, and it comes with a 64GB storage capacity and a 12MP front-facing camera with Apple's A13 Bionic CPU. This means it has more storage than the previous generation, which had only 32GB.

iPad (2021): $249 (Best Buy)

iPad (10th Gen) at $349 via Best Buy

Original price : $449

: $449 Discounted price: $349

The iPad (10th Gen) has a standout deal at Best Buy during Cyber Monday 2023. The 64GB version is currently offered at a discounted price of $349, a $100 reduction from its regular cost. To spread out payments, you may elect to pay $29.09 monthly for a year instead.

With its impressive redesign and stunning color scheme, the 10th generation iPad truly packs a punch, making its previous iteration pale in comparison. Sporting an optimized A14 Bionic chip for seamless gaming and daily tasks, it's hard not to be impressed with its capabilities.

Apple iPad (10th Gen): $349 (Best Buy)

Check out some of the prominent streaming websites when hunting for the best holiday streaming platform deals.