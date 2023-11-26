MacBook Air (13-inch) discounted to under $889 during Black Friday sale

This Black Friday, you can snag the Apple 13-inch MacBook Air for only $888.99. Its unique quality lies in its capability to effortlessly manage demanding tasks without hindrance, even after a long time. Furthermore, you can appreciate its incredible battery life, which is an advantage in comparison to expensive alternatives.

The time has come for the holiday season, which means it's the perfect chance to score an outstanding laptop. Apple's got bargains aplenty this Black Friday, packaged beautifully with discounts for the MacBook Air, the iPad, the AirPods Pro, and even the iPhone 14 series. These markdowns won't last for eternity, though, and most of them are bound to disappear before the weekend's over.

Those who have their hearts set on snagging one of the powerful MacBook models at a discounted price should move quickly. This MacBook Air deal breakdown will provide you with crucial information on where to score your discounted device before this limited-time Black Friday sale ends.

The 13-inch MacBook Air is a great deal for $888.99 on the Black Friday sale

The MacBook Air is often considered a small, compact, and powerful laptop. This Black Friday, Amazon is offering it for a mere $888.99, making the offer attractive. If you consider the original price at $1178 without a discount, the deal seems all the sweeter, allowing for savings of over $289.

If you're after the top laptop bargain, it would be smart to act fast since the stock is moving rapidly, and the Black Friday promotion is coming to an end soon. Also, if AppleCare+ doesn't grab your interest, you can save a whopping amount of cash, as it costs under $680.

One of the thinnest and lightest MacBook Airs on the market is Apple's M1-equipped model from 2020. This ultra-sleek laptop represents a significant technological jump forward, thanks to its highly praised ARM-based M1 processor.

The budget-friendly MacBook Air supports the P3 wide color gamut, delivering true-to-life and accurate visuals that cater to photographers and video editors with demanding color representation needs. The MacBook Air boasts the same exclusive P3 support as the pricier MacBook Pros.

If you're still relying on an older model, the M1-based MacBook Air is a real game-changer, boasting impressive battery life and blazing-fast performance.

Check out the deal on Amazon here: 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) - $888.99.