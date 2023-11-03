Best Ark: Survival Ascended graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched as high-performance 4K gaming graphics cards in the last generation. Thus, it's no wonder the cards can handle Ark: Survival Ascended at UHD with minor issues. Although the GPUs have been replaced by the newer RTX 4080, they still rank among the fastest pixel pushers in the market, making them ideal for AAA gaming.

Do note, however, that the new Ark game is insanely demanding. The game even pushes some other hardware from the Ampere lineup, like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti to their limits. Therefore, some graphics settings tweaks are necessary for a decent experience in the title.

This article will list the ideal graphics options that ensure high framerates in the game without major issues. We are targeting 4K resolutions on both of the 80-class cards.

Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 isn't the best card for playing games at 4K anymore. The GPU's limited VRAM buffer is creating some serious issues in the latest titles at UHD. Therefore, players need to crank down the settings aggressively for the best experience in Ark. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings in the game with DLSS turned on and set to Quality.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3080 is as follows:

Video settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame rate: Off

Off Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Resolution scale: 100

100 Advanced graphics: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium View distance: Low

Low Textures: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium General shadows: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Motion blur: Off

Off Light bloom: Off

Off Light shafts: Off

Off Low-light enhancement: Off

Off Enable foliage and fluid interaction: Off

Off Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01

0.01 Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5

0.5 Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5

0.5 Enable footstep particles: Off

Off Enable footstep decals: Off

Off Disable HLOD: Off

Off GUI 3D widget quality: 0

RTX

Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is notably more powerful than the non-Ti variant thanks to its extra CUDA cores and faster video memory. Therefore, gamers can rely on the medium settings in the game without major performance issues.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3080 Ti is as follows:

Video settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame rate: Off

Off Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Resolution scale: 100

100 Advanced graphics: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium View distance: Medium

Medium Textures: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium General shadows: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Off

Off Light bloom: On

On Light shafts: On

On Low-light enhancement: On

On Enable foliage and fluid interaction: On

On Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01

0.01 Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5

0.5 Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5

0.5 Enable footstep particles: Off

Off Enable footstep decals: Off

Off Disable HLOD: Off

Off GUI 3D widget quality: 0

RTX

Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to be superb options for playing the latest AAA games, but they are starting to show their age in insanely demanding titles like Ark: Survival Ascended. With the above video settings applied, gamers can expect a playable framerate, albeit at the cost of some visual fidelity.