Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are superb graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding video games in the market. These GPUs primarily target 1080p resolutions with the highest graphics settings available. The latest fighting and shooter title from FromSoftware is no exception to this, and gamers with the last-gen 60-class GPUs can expect a solid experience.
However, we recommend a couple of tweaks here and there for a stable and smooth 60 FPS experience in the title. Since it can be fast-paced at places, we don't recommend running the game at less than 60 frames per second.
In this article, we will fill you in on the best graphics settings combination for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. We will target 60 FPS experiences on both the 3060 and the 3060 Ti.
Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3060
Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is slightly demanding. Moreover, we don't get any temporal upscaling features in the title. Therefore, we don't recommend the highest settings if you are playing on the 3060. Instead, a mix of high and maximum settings works the best in the game.
The best graphics settings combination for the RTX 3060 is as follows:
Graphics settings
- Screen mode: Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Limit frame rate: 120
- V-Sync: Off
- HDR: Off
- Adjust brightness: As per your preference
- Adjust image quality: N/A
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
- Quality settings: Custom
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: Maximum
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: Maximum
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric fog quality: Maximum
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Ray tracing quality: Off
Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful as compared to its non-Ti sibling. Players can expect to crank up the settings in this game and still maintain a decent experience without major framerate dips.
The best settings in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon for the 3060 Ti is as follows:
Graphics settings
- Screen mode: Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Limit frame rate: 120
- V-Sync: Off
- HDR: Off
- Adjust brightness: As per your preference
- Adjust image quality: N/A
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
- Quality settings: Custom
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: Maximum
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: Maximum
- Motion blur: Maximum
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: Maximum
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric fog quality: Maximum
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: Maximum
- Shader quality: High
- Ray tracing quality: Off
The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are very capable graphics cards for playing the latest and greatest games. Although players will have to crank down the settings slightly in Armored Core 6, these GPUs can still pump out a decent experience in the title.