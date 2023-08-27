Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are superb graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding video games in the market. These GPUs primarily target 1080p resolutions with the highest graphics settings available. The latest fighting and shooter title from FromSoftware is no exception to this, and gamers with the last-gen 60-class GPUs can expect a solid experience.

However, we recommend a couple of tweaks here and there for a stable and smooth 60 FPS experience in the title. Since it can be fast-paced at places, we don't recommend running the game at less than 60 frames per second.

In this article, we will fill you in on the best graphics settings combination for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. We will target 60 FPS experiences on both the 3060 and the 3060 Ti.

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3060

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is slightly demanding. Moreover, we don't get any temporal upscaling features in the title. Therefore, we don't recommend the highest settings if you are playing on the 3060. Instead, a mix of high and maximum settings works the best in the game.

The best graphics settings combination for the RTX 3060 is as follows:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: Maximum

Maximum SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful as compared to its non-Ti sibling. Players can expect to crank up the settings in this game and still maintain a decent experience without major framerate dips.

The best settings in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon for the 3060 Ti is as follows:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: Maximum

Maximum SSAO: High

High Depth of field: Maximum

Maximum Motion blur: Maximum

Maximum Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: Maximum

Maximum Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are very capable graphics cards for playing the latest and greatest games. Although players will have to crank down the settings slightly in Armored Core 6, these GPUs can still pump out a decent experience in the title.