Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are high-performance 1440p gaming graphics cards that can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage quite well at the resolution. The latest stealth combat title from Ubisoft is optimized pretty well on PC, meaning gamers with powerful cards like the 6700 XT and 6750 XT can expect a solid experience without major compromises.

However, we don't recommend playing Mirage at the highest settings at QHD resolutions on these GPUs. You must tweak the graphics options in the title for the best experiences free of any major frame drops or lag.

Manually fine-tuning the settings can be a bit of a chore for many. Therefore, we will list the best combinations for the 6700 XT and the 6750 XT graphics cards in this article.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is powerful enough to handle Assassin's Creed Mirage at 1440p with a few tweaks to the settings. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings for the best experience. Additionally, gamers can turn FSR on and set it to Quality to maintain a smooth framerate.

The best settings combination for the RX 6700 XT in Assassin's Creed Mirage is as follows:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: Medium

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The AMD RX 6750 XT packs slightly more graphics rendering power than the older RX 6700 XT. Therefore, gamers can rely on the high settings with this card without major performance losses. We still recommend FSR in this game for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the RX 6750 XT in AC Mirage:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT can play Assassin's Creed Mirage quite well with these settings applied. The game maintains high framerates while delivering top-notch visuals for a decent experience.