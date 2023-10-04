Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage with a few tweaks to the settings. The latest installment in the long-running stealth combat series is optimized pretty well on PC. Hence, gamers who own 60-class graphics cards from the last generation can have a good time in the latest Assassin's Creed title. However, do note that the cards can't run the game at the highest settings.

Players must spend some time fine-tuning the graphics options for the best experience. Going through the dozens of settings manually can be a bit of a chore. To help solve this problem, this article will list the best combinations for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage at 1080p with a mix of medium and high settings applied. You don't need to rely on any form of upscaling to get good framerates on this GPU. This, in turn, helps with the resolution and visuals.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3060 in Mirage are as follows:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: Medium

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs slightly more graphics rendering power as compared to its cheaper non-Ti sibling. Therefore, gamers using this graphics card can rely on the high settings in Mirage without compromising the game's performance.

Our recommendation for the best graphics settings for Assassin's Creed Mirage on the 3060 Ti are as follows:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are decent graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding titles. With the above settings applied, Assassin's Creed Mirage plays pretty well on these last-gen 60-class GPUs.