Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are the latest 1080p gaming graphics cards built to tackle the latest and most demanding video games like Assassin's Creed Mirage. These graphics cards are bundled with DLSS 3 and frame generation technologies that make them fantastic options for gaming without worrying about framerates. However, the latest Assassin's Creed doesn't support these technologies, making manual tweaking necessary.

Like most other AAA games, Assassin's Creed Mirage has dozens of customizable graphics settings. Going through them individually can be a bit of a chore for some. To help you solve this issue, we will list the best settings combination for the 4060 and 4060 Ti in this article.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The Nvidia RTX 4060 doesn't pack a ton of graphics rendering power. Therefore, we recommend the High settings in Assassin's Creed Mirage without any form of upscaling at 1080p for the best experience on this card. With these settings applied, the game runs comfortably at 60 FPS. However, do note that the visuals don't look the best.

The following settings combination works best for the RTX 4060:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is significantly more powerful than its more affordable non-Ti sibling. Therefore, gamers with this card can crank up the settings even further in Assassin's Creed Mirage without making the game unplayable in terms of framerates.

The following settings combination works best for the 4060 Ti in Mirage:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: Very High

Very High Clutter density: Very High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: Very High

Very High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

Overall, both the 4060 and 4060 Ti are powerful graphics cards built to handle the latest video games at high framerates without major compromises. Therefore, players with these GPUs won't face significant issues in Assassin's Creed Mirage with the above settings.