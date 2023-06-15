Best F1 23 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are the latest affordable graphics cards from Team Green. The 8 GB variant of the 4060 Ti is already available for purchase starting from $399, with the cheaper 4060 rumored to launch by the end of this month. Nvidia will also be launching a 16 GB version of the 4060 Ti soon. All of these GPUs are targeted at playing the latest video games at 1080p without any compromises to visual quality.

Gamers can expect similar performance in the latest racing video game, F1 23. Since the new graphics cards support frame generation, you can easily push the settings to the absolute maximum and still maintain a stable framerate.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for the latest budget GPUs in the market.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 hasn't launched in the market yet. But, looking at the benchmarks shared by Nvidia at the launch event, we can make some educated guesses regarding what to expect from this graphics card. Do note that the settings listed below aren't based on real-world tests, and we will update the list once the graphics card launches a few weeks later.

Here are the optimal settings for the Nvidia RTX 4060:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: High

High Ray traced shadows: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced ambient occlusion: On

On Ray traced transparent reflections: On

On Ray tracing DDGI: On

On Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: On

On Dynamic resolution: Off

The RTX 4060 should be able to easily play the game with all advanced effects turned on. Frame generation makes all the difference and ensures that the game runs at high framerates without any stutters.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is a very powerful card for playing the latest games at up to 1440p without major performance issues. However, we don't recommend cranking up F1 23 to QHD since that would require some serious compromises in visual quality. Instead, the game is best enjoyed at the highest settings at 1080p without any form of upscaling.

The best F1 23 settings for the 4060 Ti are listed below:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: High

High Ray traced shadows: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced ambient occlusion: On

On Ray traced transparent reflections: On

On Ray tracing DDGI: On

On Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Ti Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA and FidelityFX Super Resolution

TAA and FidelityFX Super Resolution DLSS Mode: Off

Off DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

The RTX 4060 and the new 4060 Ti are superb cards for playing the latest games, and F1 23 players with these GPUs should face no problems trying to run the game at the highest settings.

