Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are newly launched 1440p gaming graphics cards that can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage without any hiccups. The latest launch in the long-running stealth combat series plays pretty well on the latest 70-class graphics cards. However, gamers will have to tweak the graphics settings for the best experience, as the 4070 and 4070 Ti can't handle the game at the absolute highest settings.

Manually tweaking the settings in the game can be a bit cumbersome. To help gamers solve this issue, we will list the best graphics options combination for the 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs to run Assassin's Creed Mirage efficiently.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage with a mix of High and Very High settings applied at 1440p. We recommend turning Nvidia DLSS on in the game and setting it to Quality to avoid any performance hiccups.

The following settings combination works best for the 4070 in AC Mirage:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)

2560 x 1440 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: Ultra High

Ultra High Clutter density: Very High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: Very High

Very High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is considerably more powerful than its cheaper non-Ti sibling. Therefore, gamers can crank up the resolution to 4K on this GPU without losing any performance. A mix of High and Very High settings with DLSS set to Quality works best for the GPU at this resolution.

Our recommendation for the best experience on the 4070 Ti in Assassin's Creed Mirage is as follows:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)

3840 x 2160 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: Ultra High

Ultra High Clutter density: Very High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: Very High

Very High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are powerful graphics cards that can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage with the above settings applied. Gamers with these new GPUs won't have any major performance problems in the stealth combat title.