Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Oct 04, 2023 13:39 GMT
The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti can play Assassin's Creed Mirage at high settings (Image via Nvidia and Ubisoft)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are newly launched 1440p gaming graphics cards that can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage without any hiccups. The latest launch in the long-running stealth combat series plays pretty well on the latest 70-class graphics cards. However, gamers will have to tweak the graphics settings for the best experience, as the 4070 and 4070 Ti can't handle the game at the absolute highest settings.

Manually tweaking the settings in the game can be a bit cumbersome. To help gamers solve this issue, we will list the best graphics options combination for the 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs to run Assassin's Creed Mirage efficiently.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage with a mix of High and Very High settings applied at 1440p. We recommend turning Nvidia DLSS on in the game and setting it to Quality to avoid any performance hiccups.

The following settings combination works best for the 4070 in AC Mirage:

General

  • Image calibration: As per your preference
  • Iconic color filter: As per your preference
  • Field of view: 80%
  • FPS limit: Off

Display

  • Active monitor: Primary display
  • Window mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

  • Graphics quality: Custom

World

  • World details: Ultra High
  • Clutter density: Very High

Environment

  • Shadows: High
  • Volumetric clouds: High
  • Water: High
  • Screen space reflections: On

Textures

  • Environment textures: Very High
  • Character textures: High

Postprocessing

  • Depth of field: High
  • Motion blur: On
  • Adaptive quality: Off
  • Upsample type: Nvidia DLSS
  • Upsample quality: Quality
  • Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is considerably more powerful than its cheaper non-Ti sibling. Therefore, gamers can crank up the resolution to 4K on this GPU without losing any performance. A mix of High and Very High settings with DLSS set to Quality works best for the GPU at this resolution.

Our recommendation for the best experience on the 4070 Ti in Assassin's Creed Mirage is as follows:

General

  • Image calibration: As per your preference
  • Iconic color filter: As per your preference
  • Field of view: 80%
  • FPS limit: Off

Display

  • Active monitor: Primary display
  • Window mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

  • Graphics quality: Custom

World

  • World details: Ultra High
  • Clutter density: Very High

Environment

  • Shadows: High
  • Volumetric clouds: High
  • Water: High
  • Screen space reflections: On

Textures

  • Environment textures: Very High
  • Character textures: High

Postprocessing

  • Depth of field: High
  • Motion blur: On
  • Adaptive quality: Off
  • Upsample type: Nvidia DLSS
  • Upsample quality: Quality
  • Sharpen strength: 60%

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are powerful graphics cards that can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage with the above settings applied. Gamers with these new GPUs won't have any major performance problems in the stealth combat title.

