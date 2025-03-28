Best Atomfall graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Atomfall is now out on PC. The game is visually impressive while being optimized enough to run on slightly older hardware, such as the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. You can comfortably run the title at UHD resolutions at decent frame rates without cranking down the settings considerably. However, a few tweaks are necessary to maintain consistent performance.

Ad

In this article, we have outlined the ideal settings list for the 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs. With these, you can quickly get started with the title.

What are the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 3080?

Atomfall can look visually impressive on PC (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was originally launched for 4K gaming without compromises. Both the 10 and 12 GB variants are pretty capable at the resolution. However, some of the more recent tiles need some compromises to maintain a playable frame rate. We recommend a mix of High and Ultra settings to target 40-50 FPS at this resolution, which is quite attainable in Atomfall.

Ad

Trending

Here is the detailed settings list that works best for the Ampere-class card:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

Ad

Also, read: Atomfall review in progress

What are the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a powerful GPU for playing Atomfall (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a bit more capable than its base variant. However, the difference isn't high enough for us to recommend an even higher settings combination. With a mix of High and Ultra at 4K, you can get around 50-60 FPS comfortably.

Ad

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

Ad

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to be some of the most powerful gaming GPUs in the market. Although they have been replaced by more capable options, it's worth noting that their 4K capabilities continue to stay competitive. With the above settings applied, you can get decent performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback