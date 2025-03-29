Best Atomfall graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super are among the most powerful GPUs. They can handle the latest titles like Atomfall with almost no compromises at high resolutions, given the sheer rendering prowess Team Green shipped them with. The 4070 Ti is a rebranded 4080 (which was "unlaunched"), explaining the added capabilities these cards deliver. However, a few settings tweaks are recommended for a well-rounded experience in this new survival game.
If you use the 4070 Ti or 4070 Ti Super, here are are the best settings combinations for Atomfall.
What are the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti?
The RTX 4070 Ti is marketed as a 1440p gaming GPU. However, in well-optimized titles like Atomfall, 4K is a breeze. We recommend this resolution for added clarity and sharpness. However, if you don't have a UHD panel, sticking to QHD is best for high FPS. We recommend a mix of High and Ultra graphics options for the card.
The settings list is detailed as follows:
Display
- Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Resolution Mode: 3840 x 2160
- V-Sync: Unlimited
- Foreground Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS
Resolution Scaling
- Render Scale: 100%
Quality
- Graphics Detail: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Ultra
- Shadow Detail: High
- Reflection Detail: Ultra
- Draw Distance: High
- Texture Detail: Ultra
- Water Detail: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Shadows: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Tessellation: On
- Obscurance Fields: On
Other
- Brightness: Default
- HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Async Compute: On
- Reduce Mouse Lag: Off
What are the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super?
The 4070 Ti Super isn't vastly more capable than its 12 GB sibling. But the extra VRAM makes Atomfall even smoother at 4K resolutions. We recommend a similar set of graphics options for the best experience.
Here's the settings list for the card:
Display
- Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Resolution Mode: 3840 x 2160
- V-Sync: Unlimited
- Foreground Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS
Resolution Scaling
- Render Scale: 100%
Quality
- Graphics Detail: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Ultra
- Shadow Detail: High
- Reflection Detail: Ultra
- Draw Distance: High
- Texture Detail: High
- Water Detail: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Shadows: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Tessellation: On
- Obscurance Fields: On
Other
- Brightness: Default
- HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Async Compute: On
- Reduce Mouse Lag: Off
Both the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super continue to rank highly among the fastest gaming GPUs in the market. They are designed to handle the heaviest titles without major performance hiccups. With the above settings applied, Atomfall plays like a charm on the Ada Lovelace-based pixel pushers.