Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The action-packed Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game, inspired by the hit film franchise, can be flawlessly enjoyed on a PC with the best graphics cards, including the RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti. These cards are specifically designed to provide top-notch gaming experiences, especially in an environment like Pandora, filled with vibrant greenery and the native Na'vi population.

Luckily, those who own any of these 80-class graphic cards are bound to experience minimal setbacks while fighting their way through the game's stunning setting.

For optimal 4K performance, it's advisable to adjust some settings. Achieving over 60 FPS, the gameplay is impeccably seamless. This guide shares the top combinations of settings for both the Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti to play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

Optimal performance when playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora requires updating your Nvidia RTX 3080 drivers beforehand. Personalizing your visual experience by tweaking a few settings is possible, even though most remain the same.

The following settings work best for the Nvidia RTX 3080 in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: Your preference

Your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 (native)

16:9 (native) Resolution: Primary monitor's maximum resolution

Primary monitor's maximum resolution Refresh rate: Primary monitor's maximum refresh rate

Primary monitor's maximum refresh rate Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: Temporal Anti-Aliasing

Temporal Anti-Aliasing Frame generation: Off

Off Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: High

High Diffuse reflections: High

High Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 8

8 Object detail: 20

20 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: Ultra

Ultra Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Reduce object detail to 15 or less if FPS or overall performance is problematic. The shadow quality settings can also be decreased as an alternative to enhance performance.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at a high resolution is an enjoyable experience thanks to the increased power of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti when compared to its non-Ti counterpart. The difference between the two is clear and puts the 3080 Ti nearly on par with the flagship RTX 3090.

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: Your preference

Your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 (native)

16:9 (native) Resolution: Primary monitor's maximum resolution

Primary monitor's maximum resolution Refresh rate: Primary monitor's maximum refresh rate

Primary monitor's maximum refresh rate Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: Temporal Anti-Aliasing

Temporal Anti-Aliasing Frame generation: Off

Off Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: Very high

Very high Shadow proxies: On

On Specular reflections: High

High Diffuse reflections: High

High Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Object detail: 20

20 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: Ultra

Ultra Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: Ultra

Ultra Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: Ultra

The potential to reach top-notch framerates in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora can be obtained by utilizing these particular settings on either the RTX 3080 or the 3080 Ti.

Although not the latest 4000 series, these GPUs are still considered to be incredibly powerful. Therefore, there is no need to worry, as these graphics cards can handle even the latest, most demanding games with little to no disadvantages.