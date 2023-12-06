Avatar Frontiers of Pandora best control settings for PC 

Ubisoft's upcoming action-adventure game, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, takes inspiration from the beloved Avatar film franchise. A planet brimming with lush greenery and indigenous Na'vi awaits players' exploration. They'll encounter challenges in navigating its undulating landscape and distinct plant life. Additionally, there are mind-bending enigmas and combat mechanics to master.

If you're embarking on a voyage through Pandora, be sure to correctly set up your keybindings on PC for an unmatched journey. Here's a comprehensive look at Avatar Frontiers of Pandora's control settings on PC.

Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora control settings for PC to have an optimal experience

The experience of playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on PC is an enjoyable one, with the game's control settings for RPGs being no different than others. While controllers are recommended, anyone who prefers using a keyboard and mouse can still enjoy it just as much.

On foot PC controls in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Keyboard:

Open Game Menu: ESC

ESC Equip Weapons 1 to 4: 1, 2, 3, 4

1, 2, 3, 4 Equip the Multi Tool: 5

5 Open Weapon Wheel: Q (hold)

Q (hold) Up: W

W Left: A

A Down: S

S Right: A

A Interact: E (hold)

E (hold) Reload Weapon: R

R Holster Weapon: T

T Quest Log: U

U Open Character Inventory: Tab/I

Tab/I Open Hunter’s Guide: O

Open Photo Mode: P

P Interact Secondary: F (hold)

F (hold) Consume Food : F

: F Craft Ammo: F (hold)

F (hold) Throw Grenade: G

G Food Info Show/Hide: G

G Call Mount: H

H Open Character: K

K Social: L

L Sprint : Left Shift (toggle)

: Left Shift (toggle) Auto Run: Z

Z Master Hunter Senses: X (hold)

X (hold) Cycle Ammo Next: C

C Melee attack: V

V Ping: B

B Open World Map: M

M Crouch: Left Ctrl (toggle)

Left Ctrl (toggle) Walk: Left Alt (hold)

Left Alt (hold) Jump: Space

Space Dodge: Space + A/D

Mouse:

Fire/Shoot: Left-click

Left-click Zoom/Aim: Right-click (hold)

Right-click (hold) Cycle Weapon Next: Scroll up

Scroll up Cycle Weapon previous: Scroll down

Flying PC controls in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Keyboard:

Open Game Menu: ESC

ESC Equip Weapons 1 to 4: 1, 2, 3, 4

1, 2, 3, 4 Open Weapon Wheel: Q (hold)

Q (hold) Grab Prey/Take Down: E (hold)

E (hold) Reload: R

R Holster Weapon: T

T Quest Log: U

U Open Character Inventory: Tab/I

Tab/I Open Hunter’s Guide: O

Open Photo Mode: P

P Consume Food : F

: F Craft Ammo: F (hold)

F (hold) Throw Grenade: G

G Food Info Show/Hide: G

G Call Mount/In-air call: H

H Open Character: K

K Social: J

J Skill (Barrel Roll): Left Shift + A/D

Left Shift + A/D Master Hunter Senses: X (hold)

X (hold) Cycle Ammo Next: C

C Screech: V (hold)

V (hold) Ping: B

B Open World Map: M

M Land: Left Ctrl (near ground)

Left Ctrl (near ground) Jump Off: Left Ctrl (hold in the air)

Left Ctrl (hold in the air) Accelerate: Space

Mouse:

Fire/Shoot: Left-click

Left-click Free Look: Right-click (hold)

Right-click (hold) Cycle Weapon Next: Scroll up

Scroll up Cycle Weapon previous: Scroll down

This concludes our guide to the best PC control settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. However, if you're an Xbox or a PS5 controller player and looking for the best possible settings, check out this comprehensive guide.