Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for PS5

On a powerful console like the PS5, you can truly experience the beauty of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. The game's stunning graphics make it one of the best-looking titles available. It's a current-gen exclusive for a good reason, as the visuals are truly extraordinary.

The world of Pandora hosts the game, its vastness shrouded in allure and mystery. Nature paints its canvas brilliantly, dictating a night and day cycle, unpredictable weather, and various other charms that add to the world's animated appeal. You can roam for days, lost in its beauty and secrets, discovering all it has to offer.

Thus, to have an elevated experience while playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, you need the correct settings. Here, we will guide you on how to do just that.

Best graphics settings in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora for PS5

On the PS5, there are two graphics modes for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, including Favor Quality Mode and Favor Performance Mode, with their respective advantages and disadvantages.

Quality Mode:

At higher resolutions and with better effects, Quality Mode sets its sights on achieving 30 FPS. However, there's a slight increase in latency, which can result in clunky first-person gameplay. For those playing on larger screens who can't differentiate between 30 and 60 FPS, this may be the mode of their choice.

Performance Mode:

Playing in the Performance Mode enables mostly consistent 60 FPS gameplay that feels incredibly smooth while exploring Pandora. However, the downside is that the image quality may be too soft for some since it relies on a lower native resolution and upscaling. Nevertheless, the boost in fluidity makes it the optimal way to play. But if you're using a smaller display, you might find it harder to notice the hits to resolution and effects while benefiting greatly from the increased fluidity.

Which graphics mode should you choose?

In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, using the Favor Performance Mode is the best choice. Opting for this allows for 60 FPS gameplay that enables better traversing and aiming from the first-person viewpoint, making the entire visual experience smoother and more fluid. As for those with smaller displays, you can rejoice, as this mode comes with virtually no drawbacks that you need to worry about.

That said, if you want the best-looking visuals by compromising performance, you can always opt for the Favor Quality Mode.

Best controller settings in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora for PS5

The customization of PS5 controller settings in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is quite efficient. You can adjust the sensitivity, along with choosing the presets for left- or right-handed gameplay. And if you're looking to spice things up, vibration can be configured for specific situations, marking an incredible gameplay experience.

For all you PS5 gamers out there, these are the recommended controller configurations to maximize your gaming experience in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora:

On foot:

Map: Touchpad

Touchpad Hunter's Guide: Touchpad (hold)

Touchpad (hold) Zoom/Aim: L2

L2 Weapon/Food Wheel: L1

L1 Stun Grenade: L1+Square

L1+Square Call Mount: Up (D-Pad)

Up (D-Pad) Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)

Left (D-Pad) Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)

Down (D-Pad) (hold) Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)

Right (D-Pad) React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)

Right (D-Pad) (hold) Move Character: Left stick

Left stick Sprint: Left stick (click)

Left stick (click) Character Screen: Options button

Options button Quests: Options button (hold)

Options button (hold) Use Weapon/Tool: R2

R2 Na'vi Senses: R1

R1 Previous Weapon/Tool: Triangle

Triangle Holster Weapon/Tool: Triangle (hold)

Triangle (hold) Equip SID: Triangle (on weapon wheel)

Triangle (on weapon wheel) Crouch/Slide/Soft Landing: Circle

Circle Jump: Cross

Cross Charge Jump: Cross (hold)

Cross (hold) Air Boost: Cross (while in the air)

Cross (while in the air) Dodge: Cross + Left stick (left/right)

Cross + Left stick (left/right) Tool Action (Reload): Square

Square Interact: Square (hold)

Square (hold) Rotate Camera: Right stick

Right stick Melee: Right stick (click)

Flying:

Map: Touchpad

Touchpad Hunter's Guide: Touchpad (hold)

Touchpad (hold) Free Look: L2

L2 Weapon/Food Wheel: L1

L1 Mid-Air Catch (when falling): Up (D-Pad)

Up (D-Pad) Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)

Left (D-Pad) Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)

Down (D-Pad) (hold) Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)

Right (D-Pad) React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)

Right (D-Pad) (hold) Move Forward: Left stick (up)

Left stick (up) Strafe: Left stick (left/right)

Left stick (left/right) Down: Left stick (down)

Left stick (down) Character Screen: Options button

Options button Quests: Options button (hold)

Options button (hold) Use Weapon/Tool: R2

R2 Na'vi Senses: R1

R1 Previous Weapon/Tool: Triangle

Triangle Holster Weapon/Tool: Triangle (hold)

Triangle (hold) Land: Circle (near ground)

Circle (near ground) Jump Off: Circle (hold)

Circle (hold) Accelerate: Cross

Cross Tool Action (Reload): Square

Square Skill (Barrel Roll): Square + Left stick (left/right)

Square + Left stick (left/right) Skill (Flying Takedown): Square (hold)

Square (hold) Rotate Camera: Right stick

Right stick Skill (Screech): Right stick (click)

This concludes our guide to the best graphics and controller settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora for PS5.