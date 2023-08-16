Best Baldur's Gate 3 controller settings for Steam Deck

Baldur's Gate 3 is among the hottest AAA titles launched so far this year and is playable on the Steam Deck, a popular handheld console from Valve. Although high framerates might be difficult to hit on the device when it's running this title, gamers can derive a decent experience from this game without making too many compromises.

As an expansive turn-based RPG, Baldur's Gate 3 heavily relies on the Steam Deck's built-in controller to offer an enjoyable time. That said, gamers need to customize their settings well to properly enjoy this game.

Fortunately, this article will list the best controller settings in BG3. In addition, it will also mention the best graphics and video options to use in this title, which should be ideal for those struggling with framerate issues.

Best Steam Deck controller settings for Baldur's Gate 3

A gamer's experience in the new action RPG from Larian vastly depends on their controller settings. Thus, it is important to tune them properly, which can be done by using the suggestions offered below:

Controller settings

Game menu: Start

Start Left joystick: Move character

Move character Interact or Select: A

A Back or cancel: B

B Choose an Action: X

X Cast / Sort / Replace: Y

Y Next: RB

RB Previous: LB

LB Selection Up: L

L Toggle Cursor: R

R Select Left: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Select Right: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Toggle Information: D-Pad Right

D-Pad Right Selection Down: D-Pad Left

D-Pad Left Toggle Group Mode: RSB (3)

RSB (3) Toggle Turn-based Mode: Back

Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Besides the controller settings, Baldur's Gate's video and graphics settings are important as well. Although the title isn't very intensive, it is held back by the Steam Deck's limited hardware capabilities.

To ensure players have a smooth and stable high refresh rate experience in this game, the best settings for Valve's handheld device can be found below. Although these settings target 60 FPS, achieving that feat won't be possible, given the console's limited rendering prowess.

The best settings are as follows:

Steam Deck performance menu settings

User per-game profile: On

On Framerate limit: 60

60 Refresh rate: 60

60 Half-rate shading: On

On Thermal power limit: 15W

15W Scaling filter: Linear

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz

1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: On

On Framerate cap: 60

60 Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: Low

Low Instance distance: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

Low Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: Off

Off Shadow quality: Low

Low Cloud quality: Low

Low Animation LOD detail: Low

Low AMD FSR 1.0: Quality

Quality Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Disabled

Disabled Bloom: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Baldur's Gate 3 is one the most expansive and ambitious games launched so far this year. However, it isn't marred by bugs and optimization issues, which makes it a great title to enjoy on the Deck.