Best Baldur's Gate 3 controller settings for Steam Deck

Baldur's Gate 3 is among the hottest AAA titles launched so far this year and is playable on the Steam Deck, a popular handheld console from Valve. Although high framerates might be difficult to hit on the device when it's running this title, gamers can derive a decent experience from this game without making too many compromises.
As an expansive turn-based RPG, Baldur's Gate 3 heavily relies on the Steam Deck's built-in controller to offer an enjoyable time. That said, gamers need to customize their settings well to properly enjoy this game.
Fortunately, this article will list the best controller settings in BG3. In addition, it will also mention the best graphics and video options to use in this title, which should be ideal for those struggling with framerate issues.
Best Steam Deck controller settings for Baldur's Gate 3
A gamer's experience in the new action RPG from Larian vastly depends on their controller settings. Thus, it is important to tune them properly, which can be done by using the suggestions offered below:
Controller settings
- Game menu: Start
- Left joystick: Move character
- Interact or Select: A
- Back or cancel: B
- Choose an Action: X
- Cast / Sort / Replace: Y
- Next: RB
- Previous: LB
- Selection Up: L
- Toggle Cursor: R
- Select Left: D-Pad Up
- Select Right: D-Pad Down
- Toggle Information: D-Pad Right
- Selection Down: D-Pad Left
- Toggle Group Mode: RSB (3)
- Toggle Turn-based Mode: Back
Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for Steam Deck
Besides the controller settings, Baldur's Gate's video and graphics settings are important as well. Although the title isn't very intensive, it is held back by the Steam Deck's limited hardware capabilities.
To ensure players have a smooth and stable high refresh rate experience in this game, the best settings for Valve's handheld device can be found below. Although these settings target 60 FPS, achieving that feat won't be possible, given the console's limited rendering prowess.
The best settings are as follows:
Steam Deck performance menu settings
- User per-game profile: On
- Framerate limit: 60
- Refresh rate: 60
- Half-rate shading: On
- Thermal power limit: 15W
- Scaling filter: Linear
Video
- Fullscreen display: Display 1
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10) 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: Disabled
- Framerate cap enabled: On
- Framerate cap: 60
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Overall preset: Custom
- Model quality: Low
- Instance distance: Low
- Texture quality: Low
- Texture filtering: Trilinear
Lighting
- Light shadows: Off
- Shadow quality: Low
- Cloud quality: Low
- Animation LOD detail: Low
- AMD FSR 1.0: Quality
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): Off
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- God rays: Disabled
- Bloom: Disabled
- Subsurface scattering: Disabled
Baldur's Gate 3 is one the most expansive and ambitious games launched so far this year. However, it isn't marred by bugs and optimization issues, which makes it a great title to enjoy on the Deck.