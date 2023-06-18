Best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Battlebit Remastered is one of the most fun games to try out this week. The game's main selling point is a massive 254-player lobby and destructible environments, similar to Battlefield. The title is currently in early access and is up for grabs for just $15 on Steam. Its extremely low barrier of entry makes it one of the hottest games to check out this summer.

Any Nvidia GPU launched in the last seven years is enough to run the game at decent framerates. The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti go against high-end 80-class graphics cards from the Turing lineup, making it a more-than-decent card for playing the latest MMO shooter.

However, manually tweaking the settings make the title run butter smooth on this performance-segment card from Nvidia. This article will review the best settings for the video game.

What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the RTX 3060?

The RTX 3060 can easily run Battlebit Remastered at up to 4K resolution. However, nobody in their right mind will pair a 3060 with a UHD display. 1080p and 1440p are more realistic resolutions for this card, and we will list the settings for FHD in this article. Gamers with QHD displays can play the latest MMO shooter at the same settings without noticeable dips in performance.

Screen

Custom resolution: No

No Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen Screen scale: 100

100 Vertical sync: Off

Off Max FPS: 200

200 Brightness: As per player preference

Camera

Field of view: 110

110 Vehicle FOV: 90

90 Screen shake: 0

Graphics

Shadows enabled: Enabled

Enabled Shadow resolution: 1024

1024 Shadow Distance: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: None

Rendering

Destruction quality: Medium

Medium LOD quality: 400

400 Number of lights: 4

4 Rain quality: High

High Shader quality: High

Image effects

Brightness/coloring: Enabled

Enabled Motion blur: Disabled

Disabled ADS effect: Disabled

Disabled Contrast intensity: 100

What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti?

The RTX 3060 Ti is much faster than the 12 GB non-Ti video card. The GPU is pretty powerful at 1440p and can easily handle Battlebit at any resolution gamers throw at the game.

The best settings for Battlebit Remastered are as follows:

Screen

Custom resolution: No

No Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen Screen scale: 150

150 Vertical sync: Off

Off Max FPS: 200

200 Brightness: As per player preference

Camera

Field of view: 110

110 Vehicle FOV: 90

90 Screen shake: 0

Graphics

Shadows enabled: Enabled

Enabled Shadow resolution: 1024

1024 Shadow Distance: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: None

Rendering

Destruction quality: Medium

Medium LOD quality: 400

400 Number of lights: 4

4 Rain quality: High

High Shader quality: High

Image effects

Brightness/coloring: Enabled

Enabled Motion blur: Disabled

Disabled ADS effect: Disabled

Disabled Contrast intensity: 100

Overall, Battlebit is extremely fun, and hardware isn't a barrier to the game. Gamers with any Nvidia RTX GPU can play the game without thinking twice about framerates.

