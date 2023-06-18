Best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Battlebit Remastered is one of the most fun games to try out this week. The game's main selling point is a massive 254-player lobby and destructible environments, similar to Battlefield. The title is currently in early access and is up for grabs for just $15 on Steam. Its extremely low barrier of entry makes it one of the hottest games to check out this summer.
Any Nvidia GPU launched in the last seven years is enough to run the game at decent framerates. The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti go against high-end 80-class graphics cards from the Turing lineup, making it a more-than-decent card for playing the latest MMO shooter.
However, manually tweaking the settings make the title run butter smooth on this performance-segment card from Nvidia. This article will review the best settings for the video game.
What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the RTX 3060?
The RTX 3060 can easily run Battlebit Remastered at up to 4K resolution. However, nobody in their right mind will pair a 3060 with a UHD display. 1080p and 1440p are more realistic resolutions for this card, and we will list the settings for FHD in this article. Gamers with QHD displays can play the latest MMO shooter at the same settings without noticeable dips in performance.
Screen
- Custom resolution: No
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen
- Screen scale: 100
- Vertical sync: Off
- Max FPS: 200
- Brightness: As per player preference
Camera
- Field of view: 110
- Vehicle FOV: 90
- Screen shake: 0
Graphics
- Shadows enabled: Enabled
- Shadow resolution: 1024
- Shadow Distance: 100
- Anti-aliasing: None
Rendering
- Destruction quality: Medium
- LOD quality: 400
- Number of lights: 4
- Rain quality: High
- Shader quality: High
Image effects
- Brightness/coloring: Enabled
- Motion blur: Disabled
- ADS effect: Disabled
- Contrast intensity: 100
What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the RTX 3060 Ti?
The RTX 3060 Ti is much faster than the 12 GB non-Ti video card. The GPU is pretty powerful at 1440p and can easily handle Battlebit at any resolution gamers throw at the game.
The best settings for Battlebit Remastered are as follows:
Screen
- Custom resolution: No
- Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
- Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen
- Screen scale: 150
- Vertical sync: Off
- Max FPS: 200
- Brightness: As per player preference
Camera
- Field of view: 110
- Vehicle FOV: 90
- Screen shake: 0
Graphics
- Shadows enabled: Enabled
- Shadow resolution: 1024
- Shadow Distance: 100
- Anti-aliasing: None
Rendering
- Destruction quality: Medium
- LOD quality: 400
- Number of lights: 4
- Rain quality: High
- Shader quality: High
Image effects
- Brightness/coloring: Enabled
- Motion blur: Disabled
- ADS effect: Disabled
- Contrast intensity: 100
Overall, Battlebit is extremely fun, and hardware isn't a barrier to the game. Gamers with any Nvidia RTX GPU can play the game without thinking twice about framerates.