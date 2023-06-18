Best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for Steam Deck

Battlebit Remastered has been out for a couple of days now, and this indie multiplayer shooter has taken the internet by storm. Some content creators and players have even called the game more fun than top shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield. The low-poly indie game from a team of just three doesn't fail to impress with its massive 254-player lobby and destructible environment.
The game runs on the Steam Deck pretty well since it is not very demanding on hardware. Gamers can easily crank up the settings to the absolute maximum without major hiccups. However, we recomend some tweaks to get a stable high framerate. 60+ FPS is necessary in a multiplayer game like this.
In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for the latest Battlefield-and-Call-of-Duty-killer title in the market.
What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck can handle Battlebit Remastered at the highest settings quite easily. Under its hood, the Valve handheld bundles a Zen 3 CPU and RDNA 2 graphics. In addition, the new title has been rated Gold on the Protondb (Valve's Windows to Linux transcription service) servers, which is an indication that the game has been optimized well for the Deck.
We recommend gamers playing on a high refresh rate external display to slightly drop the settings to maintain a smooth 90+ FPS experience. The Steam Deck features a basic 800p 60 Hz display, which means dropping the settings in Battlebit for a high framerate won't benefit smoothness because of the screen's refresh rate bottleneck.
We have fine-tuned the video customization options in the game with these factors in mind. The best graphics settings for a lag-free experience in Battlebit Remastered are as follows:
Screen
- Custom resolution: No
- Resolution: 1,200 x 800
- Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen
- Screen scale: 100
- Vertical sync: Off
- Max FPS: 200
- Brightness: As per player preference
Camera
- Field of view: 110
- Vehicle FOV: 90
- Screen shake: 0
Graphics
- Shadows enabled: Enabled
- Shadow resolution: 1024
- Shadow distance: 100
- Anti aliasing: None
Rendering
- Destruction quality: Medium
- LOD quality: 400
- Number of lights: 4
- Rain quality: High
- Shader quality: High
Image effects
- Brightness/coloring: Enabled
- Motion blur: Disabled
- ADS effect: Disabled
- Contrast intensity: 100
Overall, Battlebit is an extremely fun game. It has a fairly low barrier of entry because of its Minecraft-like graphics style. Thus, gamers don't need to rely on the lowest settings to get a smooth and playable framerate.
The game is currently in early access and priced at a fraction of other modern AAA titles ($15 USD on Steam). So, if you have a Steam Deck, you can have a ton of fun in this MMO shooter.