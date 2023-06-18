Best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for Steam Deck

Battlebit Remastered has been out for a couple of days now, and this indie multiplayer shooter has taken the internet by storm. Some content creators and players have even called the game more fun than top shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield. The low-poly indie game from a team of just three doesn't fail to impress with its massive 254-player lobby and destructible environment.

The game runs on the Steam Deck pretty well since it is not very demanding on hardware. Gamers can easily crank up the settings to the absolute maximum without major hiccups. However, we recomend some tweaks to get a stable high framerate. 60+ FPS is necessary in a multiplayer game like this.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for the latest Battlefield-and-Call-of-Duty-killer title in the market.

What are the best Battlebit Remastered graphics settings for the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck can handle Battlebit Remastered at the highest settings quite easily. Under its hood, the Valve handheld bundles a Zen 3 CPU and RDNA 2 graphics. In addition, the new title has been rated Gold on the Protondb (Valve's Windows to Linux transcription service) servers, which is an indication that the game has been optimized well for the Deck.

We recommend gamers playing on a high refresh rate external display to slightly drop the settings to maintain a smooth 90+ FPS experience. The Steam Deck features a basic 800p 60 Hz display, which means dropping the settings in Battlebit for a high framerate won't benefit smoothness because of the screen's refresh rate bottleneck.

We have fine-tuned the video customization options in the game with these factors in mind. The best graphics settings for a lag-free experience in Battlebit Remastered are as follows:

Screen

Custom resolution: No

No Resolution: 1,200 x 800

1,200 x 800 Screen mode: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen Screen scale: 100

100 Vertical sync: Off

Off Max FPS: 200

200 Brightness: As per player preference

Camera

Field of view: 110

110 Vehicle FOV: 90

90 Screen shake: 0

Graphics

Shadows enabled: Enabled

Enabled Shadow resolution: 1024

1024 Shadow distance: 100

100 Anti aliasing: None

Rendering

Destruction quality: Medium

Medium LOD quality: 400

400 Number of lights: 4

4 Rain quality: High

High Shader quality: High

Image effects

Brightness/coloring: Enabled

Enabled Motion blur: Disabled

Disabled ADS effect: Disabled

Disabled Contrast intensity: 100

Overall, Battlebit is an extremely fun game. It has a fairly low barrier of entry because of its Minecraft-like graphics style. Thus, gamers don't need to rely on the lowest settings to get a smooth and playable framerate.

The game is currently in early access and priced at a fraction of other modern AAA titles ($15 USD on Steam). So, if you have a Steam Deck, you can have a ton of fun in this MMO shooter.

