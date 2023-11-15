Best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart 2023

The Black Friday 2023 season is finally here, with great offers on products from fashion to technology. Popular retailers like Walmart have started early deals officially, even though the Black Friday Sale officially begins on November 24.

There are some great offers on TVs, with astonishing discounts on high-end OLED displays and budget offerings from popular brands like Samsung and Sony. So, in this article, we will list the best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart.

1) Sylvox 43-inch Outdoor 4K TV best Black Friday deal (10% off)

Original Price - $999

$999 Deal Price - $899

The Sylvox 43-inch TV has a peak brightness of 2000 nits and supports up to 4K UHD resolution. So, it can be used outdoors, even under direct sunlight. This TV provides the most lifelike pictures with outstanding clarity for a wonderful experience.

Further, it has two 10W speakers, which provide superior sound quality. Ultra-thin bezels and IP55 dust and water certification ensure you can use this TV without any restrictions. For added durability, it has metal housing and an anti-scratch coating that prevents corrosion or rust damage.

Pros

4K resolution support

2000 nits peak brightness

IP55 certification

Ultra-narrow bezels

Cons

60Hz refresh rate

Low contrast

Buying Link

2) Samsung 85-inch CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K TV best Black Friday deal (55% off)

Original Price - $1998

$1998 Deal Price - $898

Next, we have the Samsung CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K TV in Walmart's early Black Friday sale deals. With its enormous 85-inch screen, the Samsung CU7000B excels at bright, fast-paced video games since it responds quickly in action-paced scenes and has extremely low input latency.

This TV is excellent for watching sports thanks to its quick response time in bright settings. It's also great for watching movies as it delivers low contrast in dim environmental surroundings, even while playing HDR videos. Its inbuilt Tizen OS is smooth and responsive, although it lacks many native features of other streaming platforms like Chromecast.

Pros

85-inch screen size

Low input lag

High contrast

HDR support

Cons

Difficult to move around

Low brightness

Buying link

3) Sony Bravia XR A90J 65-inch OLED 4K TV best Black Friday deal (37% off)

Original Price - $2198

$2198 Deal Price - $1398

The Sony Bravia XR A90J with 65-inch screen size is one of the best TVs available during this ongoing Black Friday season. With its full retail price, it is hard to recommend if compared with other premium TV models; hence, you should grab this deal as soon as possible.

The TV features built-in Google Assistant and offers up to 4K resolution. Moreover, its upscaling enhances the appearance of lower-quality videos. You may stream channels with its integrated Google TV or Apple AirPlay support without fumbling with streaming sticks or other add-ons.

Pros

120Hz refresh rate

Google's TV OS support

Premium backlit keyboard

4K upscaling

Cons

No webcam support

Only 60Hz support in higher resolutions

Buying link

4) Samsung 65-inch LS30B Frame QLED 4K TV best Black Friday deal (28% off)

Original Price - $1997

$1997 Deal Price - $1449

The ability of Samsung's Frame TV series to be used as artwork while you're not viewing your favorite shows or movies has made it quite popular. To convert your TV into a personal art display, you need to simply turn on Art Mode. Its next-to-none bezels on the sides also ensure that all the prebuilt art frames are viewed without obstructions.

But it doesn't skimp out on other specs as well, as its peak brightness and reflection management are ideal for viewing TV shows and sports in bright settings. Because of its HDMI 2.1 bandwidth and compatibility for variable refresh rates support, you get reduced input latency. All these features mean it's great for gaming as well.

Pros

Matte screen finish

High brightness support

120Hz refresh rate

Superb contrast

Cons

Viewing angles are not that great

HDR support is not great for its price

Buying link

5) Samsung QN900C 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV best Black Friday Deal (36% off)

Original Price - $4999

$4999 Deal Price - $3197

We finally have an 8K resolution option on our list of Black Friday deals with one of the most powerful TVs you can buy; it's also one of the prettiest. This TV is future-proof when 8K videos or movies become mainstream.

Samsung's QN900C produces the most contrast-rich images due to the local dimming system that works seamlessly to provide stunning picture output. It also has a separate box that can handle all your connectivity requirements, including fast gaming at 144 frames per second. Hence, it's one of the most premium TVs you can buy in this Black Friday sale at Walmart.

Pros

8K video support

144Hz refresh rate

Spectacular brightness

Great viewing angles

Cons

Expensive

Lacks Dolby Vision support

Buying link

During the early Black Friday sale, Walmart has additional interesting deals that suit your budget in every product category. Before purchasing, evaluate the television's overall quality and technical specs to ensure it is worth the money.

