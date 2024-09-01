  • home icon
Best Black Ops 6 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

By Dibyendu Mondal
Modified Sep 01, 2024 16:11 GMT
Best graphics settings for Black Ops 6 using RTX 4070 Ti and 4070
Best graphics settings for Black Ops 6 using the RTX 4070 Super and 4070 (Image via Activision and Nvidia)

Ca͏ll of Duty: Black Ops 6 t͏akes͏ the fra͏nchise's already impressive v͏isuals to the next level with incr͏ed͏ibly detailed ͏enviro͏nments and real͏istic chara͏cter model͏s.͏ The graphics are sharper and more imme͏rsive t͏ha͏n e͏ver,͏ w͏ith im͏proved lighting a͏nd ͏shad͏ows that ͏make eve͏ry scene feel more alive. At the same time, the an͏imati͏ons are smo͏other c͏r͏eating a͏ gameplay expe͏ri͏ence͏ t͏hat's both ͏visual͏ly st͏riking͏ a͏nd engaging.

On the gameplay side, Black Ops 6͏ ͏brings some fresh mechanics that add depth to the͏ g͏ame͏. The͏ movement system feels more fluid and responsive, making combat͏ more pre͏ci͏se and satisfying. ͏Moreover, pla͏yers have a ͏lot of freedo͏m with͏ weapon͏ customization, allowing for ͏loadou͏ts that fit different ͏playstyle͏s.

M͏ultiplay͏er ͏has also been expanded with n͏ew ͏maps and͏ mode͏s, offering a wide variety of challenges that keep the action fre͏sh a͏nd ͏compe͏titive. In͏ this article, ͏we will be covering the best settings for PCs featuring the ͏RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super that will do justice to the visu͏al capabilities of this game ͏and give players an immersiv͏e experience.

Best graphics settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for RTX 4070 Super

A scene from Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)
A scene from Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Here are the graphics and display settings RTX 4070 Super owners should employ:

Display

  • Display mode- Fullscreen borderless
  • Resolution- 2560x1440p
  • Aspect Ratio- Automatic
  • Brightness- As per preference
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency- On
  • Ecomode preset- Efficiency
  • HDR- Automatic

Graphics

  • Graphics preset- Custom
  • Render resolution- 100
  • Dynamic resolution- Off
  • Upscaling/sharpening- Nvidia DLSS
  • Nvidia DLSS preset- Quality
  • Nvidia DLSS sharpness- As per preference
  • VRAM scale target- 80
  • Texture resolution- High
  • Texture filter anisotropic- High
  • Depth of field- Off
  • Nearby level of detail- High
  • Particle resolution- High
  • Bullet Impacts- On
  • Shader quality- High
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming- Minimal
  • Local texture streaming Quality- High
  • Shadow Quality- High
  • Screen Space Shadows- High
  • Screen Space Ambient Lighting- Ultra
  • Screen Space Reflection- High
  • Tesselation- Off
  • Volumetric Quality- High
  • Deferred Physics Quality- Off
  • Weather Grid Volumes- Off
  • Water Quality- Off

View

  • Motion Reduction- Off
  • Field of View-110
  • ADS Field of View- Affected
  • Weapon Field of View- Wide
  • Vehicle Field of View- Wide
  • World Motion Blur- Off
  • Weapon Motion Blur- Off
  • 1st Person camera Movement- Least(50%)
  • Inverted Flashbang- On

Best graphics settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for RTX 4070

A scene from Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)
A scene from Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

RTX 4070 owners should opt for these graphics and display settings:

Display

  • Display mode- Fullscreen borderless
  • Resolution- 2560x1440p
  • Aspect Ratio- Automatic
  • Brightness- As per preference
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency- On
  • Ecomode preset- Efficiency
  • HDR- Automatic

Graphics

  • Graphics preset- Custom
  • Render resolution- 100
  • Dynamic resolution- Off
  • Upscaling/sharpening- Nvidia DLSS
  • Nvidia DLSS preset- Quality
  • Nvidia DLSS sharpness- As per preference
  • VRAM scale target- 80
  • Texture resolution- High
  • Texture filter anisotropic- High
  • Depth of field- Off
  • Nearby level of detail- High
  • Particle resolution- High
  • Bullet Impacts- On
  • Shader quality- High
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming- Minimal
  • Local texture streaming Quality- High
  • Shadow Quality- High
  • Screen Space Shadows- High
  • Screen Space Ambient Lighting- Ultra
  • Screen Space Reflection- High
  • Tesselation- Off
  • Volumetric Quality- High
  • Deferred Physics Quality- Off
  • Weather Grid Volumes- Off
  • Water Quality- Off

View

  • Motion Reduction- Off
  • Field of View-110
  • ADS Field of View- Affected
  • Weapon Field of View- Wide
  • Vehicle Field of View- Wide
  • World Motion Blur- Off
  • Weapon Motion Blur- Off
  • 1st Person camera Movement- Least(50%)
  • Inverted Flashbang- On

These are the best settings one can use for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. They will grant the best balance between graphics and performance for players to immerse themselves in the visuals and enjoy stutter-free gameplay.

