Best budget gaming laptops for Fortnite under $1200

With only a few days left in the current season of Fortnite, players are rushing in to claim the leftover rewards and XP.

With a brand new season right around the corner, a huge influx of new players can be expected in the game over the next few weeks. With so many players in the game, players need to perform at their best, and the first step in doing so is to ensure that they have a capable gaming machine.

This article will list some of the best mid-range gaming laptops from various brands, suited for battle royale games like Fortnite.

Factors to consider while buying laptops for Fortnite

1) CPU-GPU combo

The least you should get in Q2 2022 is an i5 11th gen (or better, a Ryzen 5000 series CPU) and preferably any RTX GPU (or AMD counterpart like the RX5600M). Even the lower-end RTX 3050/3050ti is good enough for multiplayer titles like Fortnite. While most laptops come with an 8GB RAM, you can always slip in an extra 8GB stick for a total of 16GB RAM that will drastically improve the user experience.

2) Display

Many users often overlook the importance of a good display. However, it should be given the utmost priority since it's quite literally the window to our system. A gaming laptop should most definitely possess a high refresh rate panel (120Hz or above) and at least a full HD display (1920x1080) with preferably 300 plus nits (cd/m^2) of brightness.

The other factors that users should consider are decent color accuracy (~50% NTSC is pretty good for gaming) and minimal response time, anything less than 5ms GTG is good enough for 120Hz.

3) Cooling and build quality

Many users value specs over good cooling and build quality, especially when it comes to budget offerings. However, inadequate cooling along with thermal throttling will eventually bottleneck the performance and damage components over time.

It is also essential to buy a laptop with a robust build quality as you will be physically interacting with your laptop day in and day out.

5 great laptop choices for Fortnite in 2022

5) HP Victus 16 ($868.00)

The HP Victus 16 is one of the most cost-efficient RTX laptops.(Image via HP)

This is a brilliant option for those on a tight budget. The HP Victus 16 is one of the most cost-efficient RTX laptops. The beast has a muted black chassis and great specs inside.

Its only letdown is the 60Hz panel, although the higher-priced versions do offer 144 Hz panels.

This laptop can easily score way over the screen's refresh rate of 60Hz at Ultra Settings in Fortnite.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 60Hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

4) Lenovo Legion 5 15 ($989.99)

Lenovo Vantage Software is a great tool to fine-tune your laptop performance (Image via Lenovo)

Lenovo's Legion series has some of the most popular gaming laptops right now. It has a ton of positive reviews, with almost every tech YouTuber praising it.

One of the highlight features of this beast is its excellent thermal management (dubbed coolfront by Lenovo). The in-built Lenovo Vantage Software is a great tool to fine-tune your laptop for the most optimum gaming performance.

In competitive settings on Fortnite, this laptop can easily push beyond 120 FPS.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

3) Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 ($1,049.99)

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17's large screen makes spotting loot and enemies easier in the game (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17's 17.3'' screen is a boon for users who want more screen space. The larger screen makes it easier for players to spot loot and enemies in battle royale games like Fortnite.

With an RTX 3050ti and the 11th gen core i7, this laptop can easily score 144+ FPS on games like Fortnite at competitive settings.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.95 lbs (2.7kg)

2) MSI Stealth 15M ($1,099.99)

The MSI Stealth 15M is a great thin and light laptop (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Stealth 15M from MSI is a great thin and light laptop. Weighing in at a mere 1.7 kgs, it punches way above its weight.

The machine looks and feels premium with a dark silver exterior, RGB keyboard, and hive-like vents.

This is an excellent option for creative and business professionals who are also gamers. The RTX 3060 (even though it is a lower TGP version) is enough to get frame rates over the screen's refresh rate of 144 Hz (even at epic settings).

Specs:

CPU: i7 11375H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 3.73 lbs (1.7kg)

1) Acer Predator Helios 300 ($1,193.83)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is pretty much the best value for money option (Image via Acer/Amazon)

Helios 300 by Predator, which is one of the most recognizable lines of laptops, is a beast through and through.

Its excellent cooling and robust build quality makes this a great value for money option. Although one can opt for the beefier RTX 3080 version, the RTX 3060 is more than enough to tear through games like Fortnite even with RTX on.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3kg)

Note: This listicle reflects the author's views and is sorted by performance lowest to highest.

