5 best budget Intel CPUs for gaming in 2024

The best budget Intel CPU landscape was barren a few years ago, with AMD overtaking Intel in the category. However, in the past two or three years, Intel has come up with powerful new budget i3 and i5 processors that provide adequate power to play any modern AAA game. These processors need to be paired with any good midrange GPU to turn your PC into a gaming champion for many years.

Moreover, all of these budget processors are priced below $200, so that you don't overspend on your new PC build or if you are upgrading from an older generation.

Hence, this post looks at some of the best budget Intel CPUs you can buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the best budget Intel CPUs to buy for gaming in 2024?

1) Intel Core i3-10100 ($93)

The Intel Core i3-10100 is one of the best budget Intel CPUs for gaming right now (Image via Intel)

Intel Core i3-10100 is one of the best budget processors to buy under $100 for gaming currently. It provides satisfactory gaming performance with any last-generation budget GPU like the RTX 3060, especially at Full HD resolution.

Specs Core i3-10100 Core count 4 Thread count 8 Maximum boost clock 4.3GHz Memory support Upto DDR4 2666MHz TDP 65W

Under the hood, it has four cores and eight threads, and its superb single-core clock speed of 3.6GHz which is unlockable up to 4.3 GHz, ensures that the chip excels in heavy performance tasks like gaming.

Pros

One of the best CPUs for gaming under $100.

Motherboards are not expensive.

Has a high unlockable core speed.

Cons

Does not support the latest-gen Intel motherboards.

No DDR5 memory support.

2) Intel Core i3-13100F ($97)

The Intel Core i3-13100F is another one of the best budget Intel CPUs for gaming in 2024 (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i3-13100F is another interesting budget CPU from Intel. Like the i3-10100 it also has four cores and eight threads, and high single-core performance. However, this CPU also supports DDR5 memory, which makes it much more future-proof.

Specs Core i3-13100F Core count 4 Thread count 8 Maximum boost clock 4.5GHz Memory support Upto DDR5 4800MHz TDP 58W

It's based on Intel's Golden Cove microarchitecture, and offers similar performance at its core as Intel's 12th Gen i5 chipsets. This means that you can use it for up to 2K gaming with any modern GPU like the RTX 4060 Ti.

Pros

One of the most powerful CPUs under $100.

Has low power demands.

Great for office work and gaming.

Cons

Needs to be paired with a dedicated GPU.

Memory overclocking support is limited.

3) Intel Core i5 12400 ($146)

The Intel Core i5 12400 is one of the best budget Intel CPUs under $150 (Image via Intel)

The i5-12400 is an entry-level budget beast from Intel, as its six cores and twelve threads ensure that multitasking and gaming are a breeze with this chipset. Additionally, the high turbo boost frequency of 4.4GHz is enough to handle heavy professional workloads as well.

Specs Core i5-12400 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Maximum boost clock 4.4GHz Memory support Upto DDR5 4800MHz TDP 65W

This chipset also has Intel UHD graphic support, which means that it can be used without a dedicated GPU as well for casual gaming. The processor allows users to cut down on the cost significantly on the motherboard, as it can operate with budget H610 boards as well.

Pros

It's suitable for high-end gaming.

Can be paired with DDR5 memory.

It has low power demands.

Cons

Small incremental upgrade in the future.

Has a lightweight stock cooler.

4) Intel Core i7-12700KF ($190)

The next best budget Intel CPU on our list is the Intel Core i7-12700KF (Image via Intel)

You might wonder how an i7 processor can be classified as a budget CPU. However, over the past few months, the Intel Core i7-12700KF has seen several price cuts, and this powerful Intel processor now retails for less than $200. Additionally, its powerful eight cores and sixteen threads ensure that this processor can be used for any type of task.

Specs Core i7-12700KF Core count 8 Thread count 16 Maximum boost clock 4.9GHz Memory support Upto DDR5 4800MHz TDP 125W

The 12700KF can also be used for high-resolution editing or 3D modeling as well. For gaming a user can pair this CPU with any midrange GPU like the RTX 4070 or the RX 7800XT to play games at up to 4K resolution.

Pros

Has a single-core clock speed.

Perfect for multitaskers and gamers.

Currently available for a very attractive price.

Cons

The CPU has a high power demand.

No integrated graphics.

5) Intel Core i5-14400F ($199)

The last CPU on our list of the best budget Intel CPUs for gaming is the i5-14400F (Image via Intel)

Lastly, we have the latest generation Intel Core i5-14400F, which has ten cores and sixteen threads. This Raptor Lake processor has six performance cores and four efficient cores. The six performance cores ensure that even 4K gaming with this CPU is a breeze.

Specs Core i5-14400F Core count 6+4 (10) Thread count 16 Maximum boost clock 4.7GHz Memory support Upto DDR5 4800MHz TDP 65W

Its deca core configuration also means that it's a multitasking champ and can be used for any type of professional task. All of these features make it one of the best budget Intel CPUs for gaming under $200.

Pros

It has six powerful performance cores.

Has low power demands.

Can be used with a high-end GPU as well.

Cons

Needs a dedicated graphic card to run it.

Small incremental upgrade over the 13400F.

These best budget Intel CPUs provide the most bang for the buck from Team Blue in the market today. We have curated the list with those options that provide you the maximum performance, without spending extravagantly. We hope the list helps you in finding the next best Intel CPU according to your budget requirements.