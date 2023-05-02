5 best business laptops to buy in 2023

Create

Choosing the right business laptop is crucial in today's digital age. With so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which ones are the best fit for your organization. When choosing a business laptop, it's important to consider your specific needs and priorities, such as performance, durability, security, portability, and more.

That's why we've compiled a list of the top five business laptops to buy in 2023. These are designed to offer superior performance, portability, and durability, making them ideal for professionals who need to work on the go. Each of these offers different strengths, so it's important to weigh your options carefully before making a decision.

5 best business laptops to consider in 2023: Dell Latitude 7420, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, and more

1) Dell Latitude 7420 ($1,359.00)

Dell Latitude 7420 is a versatile and reliable business laptop that offers impressive performance and a range of advanced features. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen processor and comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, ensuring fast and efficient multitasking.

The laptop's 14-inch display is available in FHD and 4K resolution, and it features Dell's ComfortView Plus technology. It reduces harmful blue light emissions, making it easier on your eyes.

The Latitude 7420 has a durable chassis made of aluminum and magnesium alloy, making it a sturdy choice for business use. It features a dual-fan cooling system and a vapor chamber to help dissipate heat efficiently and keep everything running smoothly.

The laptop has a good selection of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

Laptop ModelDell Latitude 7420
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i5/i7/i9
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Display14-inch FHD/Touch FHD/Touch UHD
MemoryUp to 32GB
StorageUp to 1TB SSD
Battery LifeUp to 13 hours
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro
WeightStarting at 2.95 pounds
SecurityFingerprint reader, IR camera, Dell SafeBIOS, Dell SafeScreen, Dell SafeData
Price (Starting)$1,359.00

2) Lenovo X1 Carbon (9th Gen) ($1519.99)

Lenovo X1 Carbon (9th Gen)(Image via Lenovo)
Lenovo X1 Carbon (9th Gen)(Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo X1 Carbon (9th Gen) offers a powerful and reliable computing experience and features Intel's 11th Gen processor, providing fast and efficient performance. This business laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick boot-up times. It also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours.

The laptop has a carbon-fiber chassis that is both lightweight and sturdy, making it a great choice for travel and everyday use. It has a dual-fan cooling system and a heat-pipe design that keeps the system cool even during heavy usage. The device has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

Laptop ModelLenovo X1 Carbon (9th Gen)
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i5/i7
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Display14-inch FHD/Touch FHD/Touch UHD
MemoryUp to 16GB LPDDR4x
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe SSD
Battery LifeUp to 16 hours
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro
WeightStarting at 2.4 pounds
SecurityFingerprint reader, IR camera, ThinkShutter, dTPM 2.0
Price (Starting)$1,519.99

3) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 ($1,529.00)

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is sleek and powerful and offers excellent performance and portability. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen processor and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, making it ideal for multitasking and storage-intensive tasks. The laptop's 14-inch display is available in FHD and 4K resolution and offers vibrant colors and crisp images.

Carbon Gen 10 has a carbon-fiber chassis that is lightweight yet durable, making it a great choice for travel and everyday use. The laptop features a dual-fan cooling system and a heat-pipe layout to keep everything cool during heavy usage. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

Laptop ModelLenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i5/i7/i9
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe Graphics
Display14-inch FHD/Touch FHD/Touch UHD
MemoryUp to 16GB LPDDR4x
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe SSD
Battery LifeUp to 16 hours
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro
WeightStarting at 2.49 pounds
SecurityFingerprint reader, IR camera, ThinkShutter, dTPM 2.0
Price (Starting)$1,529.00

4) Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 1 ($1,829.00)

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 1 is designed for professionals who need to run demanding applications such as CAD and 3D modeling software. The business laptop is powered by Intel's 11th Gen processor and Nvidia's RTX A2000 graphics card. It also comes with up to 128GB RAM and up to 4TB of storage, ensuring that you have plenty of space to store your files and projects.

P16 Gen 1 is also built to last, with a durable chassis and a range of certifications, including MIL-STD-810H and ISV. The laptop has a dual-fan cooling system. It has a range of ports - two Thunderbolt 4, three USB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0, an SD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

Laptop ModelLenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 1
ProcessorIntel Xeon W-10855M
Graphics

Nvidia's RTX A2000

Display16-inch FHD/Touch UHD
MemoryUp to 128GB DDR4
StorageUp to 4TB PCIe SSD
Battery LifeUp to 10.7 hours
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro
WeightStarting at 5.5 pounds
SecurityFingerprint reader, IR camera, ThinkShutter, Match-on-Chip, dTPM 2.0
Price (Starting)$1,829.00

5) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch ($2499.00)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (Image via Apple)
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (Image via Apple)

The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a highly capable business laptop designed for professionals who require top-tier performance for media creation and high-end professional tasks. With its new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, this MacBook Pro delivers workstation-level power in a sleek and refined design, making it the go-to choice of creative professionals.

The MacBook Pro 16-inch has a sleek aluminum body and is built to withstand heavy use. The laptop features a high-performance cooling system that includes a heat sink and fans. It has four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headphone jack, and a slot for an SDXC card.

Laptop Model
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
Processor
Apple M2 Pro/M2 Max
Graphics
16-Core-GPU
Display
16-inch Retina Display
Memory
Up to 64GB DDR4
StorageUp to 8TB SSD
Battery LifeUp to 27 hours
Operating System
macOS Monterey
Weight
Starting at 4.7 pounds
Security
Touch ID, T2 chip, Apple Pay
Price (Starting)$2,499.00

Conclusion

Ultimately, any of these five business laptops will be an excellent choice for professionals looking for a reliable and powerful device to help them get the job done.

