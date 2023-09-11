Chromebooks might not be able to do everything a laptop can, but they offer necessity for their price point. Some of the best Chromebooks are much cheaper than traditional Windows laptops and MacBooks. For a student currently in high school or starting college, these Google-powered devices are good substitutes for regular laptops.

If your daily usage of a laptop involves browsing the web, streaming your favorite shows, or checking emails, you need not spend extra cash on a gaming laptop. One thing to note here is that nowadays, there is support for cloud gaming on ChromeOS.

That said, let's look at the five best Chromebooks for students under $300.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five recommended Chromebooks for students

Whether you are buying one for yourself or your child for educational purposes, without the requirement for a laptop, the Chromebooks listed below should serve your purpose:

1) Lenovo 14e ($235)

This is one of the most recommended Chromebooks for students. The reason is simple: its features-to-price ratio. For this, Lenovo has chosen the AMD A6 processor over Intel's Celeron processor. You can only get 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. SSD support is not available because Lenovo only uses flash storage.

However, the Lenovo 14e shines in terms of port availability, with dual USB 3.1 ports, dual USB-C ports, a Kensington lock slot, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and even a microSD card reader. You can also do a little bit of gaming on this Chromebook.

Lenovo 14e Specifications Display 14.0”, Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS Performance AMD A6-9220C, Upto 8GB+64GB Battery 57Wh Others 2 Type C ports, HD webcam

2) Acer Chromebook 314 ($279)

Acer is a renowned name in the laptop market, and the Chromebook 14 lives up to its legacy. The Celeron N4020 processor from Intel is at the core here, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. As a result, you won't be able to do much gaming or multitasking with the Chromebook 314.

However, you will receive up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and is fairly decent for basic multimedia consumption.

Acer 314 Specifications Display 14.0”, Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS Performance Intel Celeron N4020, Upto 4GB+64GB Battery 51Wh Others 2 Type C ports, webcam

3) ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 (Starting $285)

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 features a MediaTek MT8183 chipset, clocked at 2GHz. However, MediaTek designed this chip keeping Chrome OS in mind, which you won't find in the rest of the Chromebook market. Its compact form factor, with a 12-inch display, is extremely appealing. The highlight is that ASUS has added an IPS panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

What sets this apart from other Chromebooks is that it promises a 16-hour battery life and supports a USI stylus pen.

Asus Flip CM3 Specifications Display 12.0", HD+ (1366 x 912), IPS Performance MediaTek Kompanio 820, Upto 4GB+64GB Battery 32Wh Others 1 Type C ports, HD webcam, Stylus support

4) Lenovo Chromebook Duet ($300)

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet can be converted into a tablet from its regular laptop form. The Duet has a compact and portable form factor thanks to its 10.1-inch touchscreen display (400 nits of brightness). The Helio P60T chipset from MediaTek sips the 7,000mAh battery like fine wine, allowing you to get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

There's even USI stylus support, but you'll have to buy one separately, as Lenovo doesn't include one in the box.

Lenovo Chromebook duet Specifications Display 10.1”, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS Performance Mediatek Helio P60, Upto 4GB+64GB Battery 42Wh Others 1 Type C ports, HD webcam

5) Samsung Chromebook 4+ ($300 with deals)

The Chromebook 4+ has a 15.6-inch display, giving it a viewing advantage over the "regular" Chromebook 4. However, the configuration options are fairly limited for a Chromebook priced under $300. You can get either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage, but if you want a traditional SSD with 128GB of storage, you'll have to pay close to $400.

At that point, there are several other options that may provide better value for money. Nonetheless, it is a fairly decent device.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ Specifications Display 11.6”, (1366 x 768), FHD Performance Intel Celeron N4000, 6GB+64GB Battery 51Wh Others 1 Type C ports, HD webcam

The Chromebooks listed here are subjective and do not guarantee fulfilling all your requirements. It is advised to carry out proper research before making a purchase. For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech.