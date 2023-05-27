How to use Chrome Remote Desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop is a fantastically multipurpose and user-friendly application that offers you the power to securely connect to your computer from virtually any location using another device. This awesome tool delivers a smooth, trouble-free remote access experience, offering incomparable flexibility and convenience. Whether you urgently require access to your work computer from home or help a friend with technical problems, Chrome Remote Desktop has it covered.

In this article, we will walk through setting up and using Chrome Remote Desktop via Chrome browser.

Note: Remote Desktop or RDP will be used synonymously throughout this article.

Setting up Chrome Remote Desktop and exploring various features

Follow these steps to set up Chrome Remote Desktop:

Install Chrome browser on both devices before setting up Chrome Remote Desktop. So download a proper Chrome version from Google's official website, which supports your operating system if it is not installed yet. Once Chrome is installed on your PC, open your Chrome browser and head directly to Chrome Web Store. Search for Chrome Remote Desktop extension and then add Chrome Remote Desktop extension. Once installed, to access Chrome RDP click its icon at the top-right corner of Chrome. Then in its pop-up window, click Enable Remote Connections. To establish a remote connection, a unique access code is necessary. To generate one in the pop-up window, press Generate Code. Take note of your access code because you will use it later to log onto a distant computer.

Accessing Chrome Remote Desktop using smartphones and tablets

Step 1) Install and setup Chrome Remote Desktop App on a mobile device

If you want to access your computer remotely from mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, download Chrome RDP from all app stores.

Step 2) Launch the Chrome RDP app

Launch either the Chrome Remote Desktop app on a mobile device or use an extension within the Chrome browser on another computer to access your Remote Desktop account from there.

Step 3) Enter your Access Code here

Once in the app or new tab, click access and enter your access code created during step two of this process.

Step 4) Enable Remote Connection

Once you enter an access code and press Connect, Chrome Remote Desktop will quickly and safely establish an encrypted link with any remote computer and display its remote desktop interface.

Configuring Remote Access options

Step 1) Adjust screen resolution and quality settings

By clicking the gear icon within a remote desktop interface, users can access its settings menu, where they can adjust screen resolution and quality depending on their network connection.

Step 2) Enable or disable audio streaming

When audio output from a remote computer is required, click on the audio icon within the remote desktop interface to activate audio streaming and click again to deactivate. To turn audio streaming off again, repeat these steps.

Step 3) Configure keyboard and mouse settings

Within the settings menu, you can also configure keyboard and mouse settings, for example, whether to send key combinations directly to a remote computer or only locally connected devices.

Step 4) Select and configure advanced features

If you require more advanced features, such as sharing specific applications rather than the entire desktop or synchronizing clipboards, visit the settings menu to customize these to your specifications.

Transferring files between local and remote devices

Step 1) Transfer files between local devices and remote computers

Upload files from a local device onto a remote desktop PC via File Transfer in the remote desktop interface using its File Upload feature and pressing Upload and Submit.

Step 2) Download files from the remote computer to the local device

To download files from remote computers to local devices, use the File Transfer icon of the remote desktop interface and choose which files to transfer before clicking "Download."

Troubleshooting common issues

Verify network connectivity

If you have difficulties connecting to a remote computer, verify network connectivity by ensuring both local and remote devices can access proper internet service.

Verify for conflicts among software and firewall settings

If antivirus or firewall software has been installed either locally or remotely on one or both of your devices, temporarily disabling and trying again might help establish connectivity to Chrome Remote Desktop.

Address any authentication/access issues

If you are experiencing authentication or access issues, be sure to enter the right access code. Changing your Google password might be necessary to create a new access code; creating one may also help.

Accessing advanced features

1) Enable regular, unattended remote access connections

If you need regular access to a remote computer, unattended access is your solution. Simply go into Chrome Remote Desktop's settings and switch on Enable Remote Access. After doing this, follow any prompts given for setting up unattended access.

2) Enable remote printing

For remote printing from another computer, enable Remote Desktop settings and ensure the printer is connected and configured on it.

3) Utilize remote desktop shortcuts

Remote desktop shortcuts may help speed up your workflow and maximize efficiency. For instance, pressing Ctrl + Alt + Delete sends commands directly to a remote computer instead of a local device.

4) Explore other remote desktop solutions.

Chrome Remote Desktop may meet some of your remote access needs. However, other solutions, like Team Viewer or Microsoft Remote Desktop, may provide better solutions.

Conclusion

In this step-by-step article, we have shown how to install and utilize Chrome RDP within the Chrome browser. With its intuitive user experience and flexible options, this remote access solution simplifies accessing remote computers.

