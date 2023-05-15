How to use Microsoft Remote Desktop for Mac

Microsoft Remote Desktop for Mac is a versatile and effective tool designed for users looking to access and control Windows-based computers remotely from Mac devices. Thanks to its seamless integration and user-friendly interface, Remote Desktop offers an ideal solution for a range of scenarios, be it working on specific apps on remote Windows machines, accessing files or documents, or working together with colleagues on them remotely - Microsoft Remote Desktop is here for you.

This article will explain how to use Microsoft Remote Desktop Mac.

Step-by-step guide of Microsoft Remote Desktop for Mac

Step 1) Install the Microsoft Remote Desktop

1) Open the App Store from your Mac.

2) The search bar will show you "Microsoft Remote Desktop."

3) Click "Get" and download the Microsoft Remote Desktop application on your Mac.

Step 2) Configure Remote Desktop connection

1) Launch Microsoft Remote Desktop by clicking on the Launchpad or Applications folder.

2) Click "Add Desktop" (or the (+) icon in the upper right corner of the window to establish a new connection.

3) Enter the required information in the "Add PC window":

Enter the IP(internet protocol) Address or Hostname of the Windows Computer you wish to connect to.

Enter the username of the Windows computer.

Gateway (optional). Please provide the required information if you want to connect via an RDP Gateway.

4) Click the "Redirection tab" to configure any local resources you wish to use in the remote session. This includes printers and drives.

5) Click "Add" after entering all the necessary information to save the RDP connection.

Step 3) Connect a remote Windows computer

1) You will now see your newly created connection in the RDP window.

2) Double-click the connection to start the remote session.

3) Enter your Windows username and password if prompted.

4) Microsoft Remote Desktop establishes the connection, and a window will show the Remote Windows Desktop.

Step 4) Interacting with the RDP

1) Use your Mac's mouse and keyboard to control a remote Windows computer as if it were before you.

2) Use the Command key on your Mac keyboard to access Mac-specific shortcuts and features.

3) Press the Tab and Command keys simultaneously to switch between your Mac and the remote desktop.

Step 5) Terminating the remote session

1) Close the remote desktop window, or select the "Sessions" menu.

2) You will be returned to the Microsoft RDP window.

Tips to enhance Microsoft Remote Desktop productivity

Here are some additional tips that will enhance your experience using Microsoft Remote Desktop on Mac:

1) Optimize your internet connection: You should have a high-speed and stable connection for optimal performance. Wi-Fi is not always as reliable as connecting your Mac to the router directly or using wired Ethernet.

2) Customize display settings: Changing the settings will optimize your remote desktop experience. Go to the RDP App and click on Preferences > Display. To find optimal settings, experiment with options like color depth, resolution, and fullscreen.,

3) Clipboard sharing: Clipboard sharing is a great way to seamlessly move text and files from your Mac to the remote Windows computer. To enable clipboard sync, open the Remote Desktop application and go to Preferences, then General. Check the "Clipboards" option.

4) Smart scaling: Smart scaling is a great feature if the remote Windows desktop looks too small or large on your Mac. Select "Smart Sizing" in the Remote Desktop application, under Preferences > display, to automatically scale your Mac's screen to the remote desktop size.

5) Protect your remote connection: Use strong passwords unique to your Mac account and the remote Windows computer to ensure the security of remote sessions. Consider using a Virtual Private Network to add an extra layer of protection for remote Windows computers.

Conclusion

Microsoft RDP provides Mac users with a straightforward and effortless means to access and control Windows computers from afar remotely.

Following this article's instructions will allow seamless collaboration, access to Windows-specific software applications, and retrieving files and documents on remote Windows machines - elevating your Mac experience through flexibility and efficiency.

