How to use Windows Remote Desktop to work remotely

With remote work becoming ever more prevalent in today's society, Remote Desktop Protocol, or RDP, is one of the most useful tools. Built into Windows itself, this feature enables users to connect remotely. This is helpful for several businesses that have permanently shifted to remote work models, letting employees work from home or other remote locations.

This article will explain how to use Remote Desktop on Windows to work remotely.

Note: Remote Desktop and RDP will be used interchangeably throughout this article.

Remote Desktop Setup

You must first enable RDP on your Windows device by following these steps:

1) Checking system requirements: Ensure your Windows device meets all the requirements to use RDP. Search for RDP in the Start Menu, then click Remote Desktop Connection. Click on Show Options, navigate to the Display tab, and ensure the Desktop Background is set to None.

2) Enabling RDP: To enable RDP, open the Control Panel. Go to System and Security > System. Click Allow Remote Connections to This Computer from Remote Settings menu on the left.

3) Configuring RDP settings: In the Remote Settings window, select Advanced. You can then configure any required settings, such as allowing RDP connections from any RDP version or specific users.

4) Configuring firewall setting: Ensure RDP can be accessed through Windows Firewall. To check, click Control Panel > System & Security > Windows Defender Firewall. Then select Allow an App or Feature via Windows Defender Firewall. Change settings > Remote Desktop.

Connecting to Remote Desktop

You can connect remotely to your Windows device after setting up RDP. Follow these steps:

1) Windows RDP: Click on the Remote Desktop Connection option after searching for RDP in the Start Menu. You can also open RDP Connection by using the Run command. Type mstsc.exe.

2) RDP connection settings: Enter either the IP address or the device name to which you wish to connect and click Connect. Click on Show Options to configure your connection settings.

3) RDP gateway configuration: If you wish to connect to an external device via an RDP Gateway, click on Advanced and enter the gateway server credentials.

Remote Desktop tips

Keep these tips in mind while using RDP:

1) Use strong passwords: Use strong passwords to protect your RDP connection from unauthorized access. You should also change your password often.

2) Monitor who is connected: You can monitor who has RDP connected to your device by using the RDP Session host setup tool. You can use this tool to keep track of those who are accessing your device.

3) Disconnect and log out: Remember to log out or disconnect from an RDP session after you are done. This will prevent unauthorized access to your device.

4) Troubleshooting common problems: Check your network connection and firewall settings if you are having issues with RDP.

Security considerations

RDP poses security risks. Taking the necessary precautions to secure your device against unauthorized access is important. Consider these security tips:

1) RDP security risks: RDP is vulnerable to brute-force attacks, password guessing, and other security threats. Use strong passwords and enable Network Level Authentication. Limit RDP access only to trusted users.

2) How to secure RDP: Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the best method to secure RDP. VPNs protect your device against outside attacks by encrypting your connection. Multi-factor authentication can be used, including smart cards or biometrics, to provide an additional layer of security.

3) Additional security measures: Other security steps include disabling the clipboard-sharing feature, disabling printer redirection, and using RDP Gateway. These measures will help you secure your RDP connection to prevent unauthorized access.

