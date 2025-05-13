Best controller settings for Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest addition to the legendary FPS franchise and will be released on May 15, 2025. The first-person shooter will launch on different platforms like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. This also includes Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck.

Ad

While a mouse and keyboard are generally more precise for aiming in FPS games, controllers are fun too, provided you tweak the settings. Playing on a controller is usually a lot more comfortable and easier to handle once you optimize the sensitivity.

This guide provides the best controller settings for The Dark Ages.

Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for controllers

The Dark Ages is much more immersive when played with a controller (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The game is very different when playing on a controller. Without optimization, players may find it difficult to aim or move around using this input device. However, you can have a far more immersive and engaging game experience if you make certain changes in the sensitivity, and with the help of settings like Aim Assist.

Ad

Trending

Here are the best controller settings for the game:

Controller

Horizontal Sensitivity: 40%

40% Vertical Sensitivity: 32%

32% Look Accelaration: 95%

95% Invert Vertical Look: Off

Off Invert Horizontal Look: Off

Off Invert Dragon Vert. Look: Off

Off Invert Dragon Horiz. Look: Off

Off Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Strength: 100%

100% Vibration Intensity: 100%

100% Invert Automap Rotation: Off

Off Invert Automap Horizontal Rotation: Off

Miscellaneous

Weapon Wheel Open Delay: 100

100 Dragon Lock-on Input Style: Press and Hold

Press and Hold Shield Block Input Style: Press and Hold

Press and Hold UI Action Input Style: Press and Hold

Also read: Best graphics settings for Doom The Dark Ages on PS5 and PS5 Pro

Ad

The above-provided settings should make it easier to play Doom The Dark Ages using a controller. Even the minute changes to sensitivity go a long way in terms of comfort and control.

Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More