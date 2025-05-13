Best controller settings for Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest addition to the legendary FPS franchise and will be released on May 15, 2025. The first-person shooter will launch on different platforms like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. This also includes Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck.
While a mouse and keyboard are generally more precise for aiming in FPS games, controllers are fun too, provided you tweak the settings. Playing on a controller is usually a lot more comfortable and easier to handle once you optimize the sensitivity.
This guide provides the best controller settings for The Dark Ages.
Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for controllers
The game is very different when playing on a controller. Without optimization, players may find it difficult to aim or move around using this input device. However, you can have a far more immersive and engaging game experience if you make certain changes in the sensitivity, and with the help of settings like Aim Assist.
Here are the best controller settings for the game:
Controller
- Horizontal Sensitivity: 40%
- Vertical Sensitivity: 32%
- Look Accelaration: 95%
- Invert Vertical Look: Off
- Invert Horizontal Look: Off
- Invert Dragon Vert. Look: Off
- Invert Dragon Horiz. Look: Off
- Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Strength: 100%
- Vibration Intensity: 100%
- Invert Automap Rotation: Off
- Invert Automap Horizontal Rotation: Off
Miscellaneous
- Weapon Wheel Open Delay: 100
- Dragon Lock-on Input Style: Press and Hold
- Shield Block Input Style: Press and Hold
- UI Action Input Style: Press and Hold
Also read: Best graphics settings for Doom The Dark Ages on PS5 and PS5 Pro
The above-provided settings should make it easier to play Doom The Dark Ages using a controller. Even the minute changes to sensitivity go a long way in terms of comfort and control.
