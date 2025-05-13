Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT

Doom The Dark Ages is Bethesda Softworks' latest addition to the popular FPS franchise. Set to release globally on May 15, 2025, this first-person shooter will launch on various platforms, such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.

The system requirements for The Dark Ages suggest it is more on the demanding side. Considering the recommended GPU for running the game at 1440p High settings is the RX 6600, gamers who own the Radeon RX 7900 GRE or the RX 7900 XT can easily run it at some of its best settings.

That said, we always recommend making a few changes in the settings to extract the highest performance. In this article, we provide the best settings for The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements, particularly one that features the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and the 7900 XT GPU.

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Doom The Dark Ages looks amazing on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The game looks stunning at 4K resolution. We've enabled a mix of High and Ultra Nightmare settings to maintain a balance of image quality and performance. We've also enabled AMD FSR upscaling and set it to Balanced mode, further improving framerates. FSR Frame Generation has been enabled, which offers a massive boost in performance.

Here are the best settings for the game on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 144

144 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 90

90 Chromatic Aberration: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Sharpening: 1.50

1.50 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR DLSS Super Resolution: Greyed out

Greyed out DLSS Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out DLSS Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR: Balanced

Balanced FSR Sharpness: 30%

30% FSR Frame Generation: 2x

2x XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Custom

Custom Texture Pool Size: 40%

40% Shadow Quality: Nightmare

Nightmare Reflections Quality: High

High Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: High

High Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Off Intensity: Greyed out

Greyed out Strength: Greyed out

Greyed out Contrast: Greyed out

Greyed out Brightness: Greyed out

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7900 XT

The Radeon RX 7900 XT easily runs Doom The Dark Ages at 4K (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RX 7900 XT is a powerful GPU that can easily run a demanding title like The Dark Ages at 4K resolution. The higher graphical prowess of the 7900 XT is capable of running the game at the Ultra Nightmare settings at over 60 FPS. We've enabled AMD FSR upscaling and also FSR Frame Gen, both of which help increase framerates.

Here are the best settings for the game on the Radeon RX 7900 XT:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 144

144 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 90

90 Chromatic Aberration: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Sharpening: 1.50

1.50 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR DLSS Super Resolution: Greyed out

Greyed out DLSS Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out DLSS Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR: Balanced

Balanced FSR Sharpness: 30%

30% FSR Frame Generation: 2x

2x XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: On

On Motion Blur Amount: High

High Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Pool Size: 40%

40% Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Off Intensity: Greyed out

Greyed out Strength: Greyed out

Greyed out Contrast: Greyed out

Greyed out Brightness: Greyed out

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run The Dark Ages smoothly on both the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT.

