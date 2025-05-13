Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT

Doom The Dark Ages is Bethesda Softworks' latest addition to the popular FPS franchise. Set to release globally on May 15, 2025, this first-person shooter will launch on various platforms, such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.
The system requirements for The Dark Ages suggest it is more on the demanding side. Considering the recommended GPU for running the game at 1440p High settings is the RX 6600, gamers who own the Radeon RX 7900 GRE or the RX 7900 XT can easily run it at some of its best settings.
That said, we always recommend making a few changes in the settings to extract the highest performance. In this article, we provide the best settings for The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and the Radeon RX 7900 XT.
Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements, particularly one that features the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and the 7900 XT GPU.
Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE
The game looks stunning at 4K resolution. We've enabled a mix of High and Ultra Nightmare settings to maintain a balance of image quality and performance. We've also enabled AMD FSR upscaling and set it to Balanced mode, further improving framerates. FSR Frame Generation has been enabled, which offers a massive boost in performance.
Here are the best settings for the game on the Radeon RX 7900 GRE:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 144
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 90
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Sharpening: 1.50
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: FSR
- DLSS Super Resolution: Greyed out
- DLSS Sharpness: Greyed out
- DLSS Frame Generation: Greyed out
- FSR: Balanced
- FSR Sharpness: 30%
- FSR Frame Generation: 2x
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Custom
- Texture Pool Size: 40%
- Shadow Quality: Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: High
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: High
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
- Intensity: Greyed out
- Strength: Greyed out
- Contrast: Greyed out
- Brightness: Greyed out
Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7900 XT
The RX 7900 XT is a powerful GPU that can easily run a demanding title like The Dark Ages at 4K resolution. The higher graphical prowess of the 7900 XT is capable of running the game at the Ultra Nightmare settings at over 60 FPS. We've enabled AMD FSR upscaling and also FSR Frame Gen, both of which help increase framerates.
Here are the best settings for the game on the Radeon RX 7900 XT:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 144
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 90
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Sharpening: 1.50
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: FSR
- DLSS Super Resolution: Greyed out
- DLSS Sharpness: Greyed out
- DLSS Frame Generation: Greyed out
- FSR: Balanced
- FSR Sharpness: 30%
- FSR Frame Generation: 2x
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: On
- Motion Blur Amount: High
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Pool Size: 40%
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
- Intensity: Greyed out
- Strength: Greyed out
- Contrast: Greyed out
- Brightness: Greyed out
With these settings enabled, you should be able to run The Dark Ages smoothly on both the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT.
