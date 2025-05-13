Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6700 XT

Bethesda brings back the iconic demon-slaying maheym with DOOM The Dark Ages, developed by id Software. This new FPS can be quite demanding due to its fast-paced action and gory yet stunning visuals. If you got a Radeon RX 6700 XT, you already have a great mid-range GPU capable of delivering a great 1440p gaming experience.

To get those impressive visuals without compromising too much on performance, you might have to tweak the settings a bit. We are here with the best settings to play DOOM The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Best optimized DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Radeon RX 6700 XT

DOOM The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6700 XT (Image via Bethesda)

When playing DOOM The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6700 XT, you should expect around 58 FPS at 1440p Ultra Nightmare settings, but with FSR 3 in Quality mode. If you lower the resolution to 1080p, performance increases significantly to a fluid 88–105 FPS. While the card does technically support 4K gaming, you should stick to low settings to get a respectable 37–42 FPS due to FSR 3.

If you're aiming for the smoothest 1440p experience and constantly getting over 60 FPS without major dips during intense combat scenarios, the following settings would make it possible. These optimized settings retain excellent visual fidelity while boosting performance.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR FSR Quality Mode: Quality

Quality FSR Sharpness: 0.3

0.3 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Lights Quality: High

High Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: High

High Directional Occlusion: High

You'll get an optimal balance between fluid gameplay and stunning visuals when playing DOOM The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, ensuring you some a great demon-slaying time.

