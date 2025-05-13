Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6700 XT

Bethesda brings back the iconic demon-slaying maheym with DOOM The Dark Ages, developed by id Software. This new FPS can be quite demanding due to its fast-paced action and gory yet stunning visuals. If you got a Radeon RX 6700 XT, you already have a great mid-range GPU capable of delivering a great 1440p gaming experience.
To get those impressive visuals without compromising too much on performance, you might have to tweak the settings a bit. We are here with the best settings to play DOOM The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6700 XT.
Best optimized DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Radeon RX 6700 XT
When playing DOOM The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6700 XT, you should expect around 58 FPS at 1440p Ultra Nightmare settings, but with FSR 3 in Quality mode. If you lower the resolution to 1080p, performance increases significantly to a fluid 88–105 FPS. While the card does technically support 4K gaming, you should stick to low settings to get a respectable 37–42 FPS due to FSR 3.
If you're aiming for the smoothest 1440p experience and constantly getting over 60 FPS without major dips during intense combat scenarios, the following settings would make it possible. These optimized settings retain excellent visual fidelity while boosting performance.
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: FSR
- FSR Quality Mode: Quality
- FSR Sharpness: 0.3
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 2048
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Reflections Quality: Medium
- Lights Quality: High
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Low
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: High
- Directional Occlusion: High
You'll get an optimal balance between fluid gameplay and stunning visuals when playing DOOM The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, ensuring you some a great demon-slaying time.
Read more DOOM The Dark Ages-related articles:
- Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti
- Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti
- Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB
- Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti