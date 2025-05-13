Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

DOOM The Dark Ages is a visually stunning game developed by id Software and published under the banners of Bethesda. Like its predecessors, the new installment is also a brutal, fast-paced shooter masterpiece, featuring some brutal but stunning visuals. It is important to find the best optimized settings to maintain high framerates without sacrificing too much visual quality for the best experience. If you're running an Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4060 Ti, then you have GPUs capable of delivering impressive performance thanks to their DLSS 4 and Frame Generation technology.

With all said, we have provided the optimized graphics settings for DOOM The Dark Ages to ensure buttery-smooth gameplay and solid performance at 1080p with RTX 4060 and 1440p with the Ti-counterpart.

Best DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 4060

You can expect frame rates well above 100 FPS at 1080p Ultra settings with the RTX 4060 due to DLSS and Frame Generation. But our optimized settings provide a balance between visual fidelity and raw performance. Moreover, it will provide an average of 128 FPS at 1080p, the ideal framerates to enjoy the high-paced, action-packed combat and the brutal yet beautiful visuals.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: 2x

2x Nvidia Reflex Mode: Off

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Lights Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Best DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 4060 Ti

DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 4060 Ti (Image via Bethesda)

The Ti-variant is the superior counterpart of the RTX 4060 that is capable of pushing framerates above 100 FPS at 1080p Ultra settings. It also manages to deliver 40-50 FPS when playing 1440p Ultra settings due to DLSS 4 being enabled. However, our optimized settings below would help push the performance to 85–100 FPS, delivering a super-smooth experience without a dramatic hit to visual quality.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080 (or 2560x1440 for 1440p)

1920x1080 (or 2560x1440 for 1440p) Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: 2x

2x Nvidia Reflex Mode: Off

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflections Quality: Low

Low Lights Quality: Medium

Medium Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

These settings will give you the best balance between visual quality and high frame rates on both the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti. Whether you're tearing through Hell at 1080p or pushing limits at 1440p, you’ll get a fluid and visually intense DOOM experience.

