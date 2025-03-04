Rockstar Games released the GTA 5 Enhanced edition for PC on March 4, 2025. This new release gives the 2013 title a huge graphical revamp, enabling support for Ray Tracing, DLSS, and several other enhancements. In fact, one can argue that the GTA 5 enhanced edition on PC gives us a glimpse of what Rockstar has planned for GTA 6.

With this being a PC release, the title supports both keyboard and mouse as well as controller inputs. Those playing on a controller should consider tweaking the settings for an optimal experience. GTA 5 involves several game modes, where you walk around, drive, and also shoot objects, so having the right controller settings is crucial.

In this article, we'll look into the best controller settings for the GTA 5 Enhanced edition.

What are the best controller settings for GTA 5 Enhanced?

The best controller settings for GTA 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

The newly released GTA 6 Enhanced edition is a treat to play on the PC. Regardless of whether you're driving around or engaging in fast-paced combat, we recommend you tweak the following controller settings for an optimal gameplay experience.

Gamepad settings

Show Controls For: On Foot (Third Person)

On Foot (Third Person) Targeting Mode: Free Aim

Free Aim Sprint Mode: Tap To Sprint

Tap To Sprint Vibration: On

On Adaptive Triggers: High

High Invert Look: Off

Off Third Person Control Type: Standard

Standard First Person Control Type: Standard

Standard Third Person Aiming Sensitivity: 30-40%

30-40% First Person Look-Around Sensitivity: 30-40%

30-40% First Person Aiming Sensitivity: 30-40%

30-40% Third Person Look-Around Sensitivity: 30-40%

30-40% Third Person Aim/Look Deadzone: 100%

100% First Person Aim/Look Deadzone: 100%

100% Third Person Aim/Look Acceleration: 50%

50% First Person Aim/Look Acceleration: 50%

50% Allow Movement When Zoomed: On

On Switch Handbrake With Duck/Hydraulics: Off

Off Drive-By Control Type: Aim + Fire

Aim + Fire Light Bar Effects: On

These modifications in the controller settings will undoubtedly improve your gameplay experience. We've optimized it to help you aim well, allowing for responsive and agile movements.

Each person has a different preference when it comes to sensitivity and dead zones. Hence, we recommend you first try these settings before tweaking them further to suit your exact needs.

