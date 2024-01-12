Best controller settings for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown marks the return of Ubisoft's iconic series following a long hiatus of nearly fourteen years. This particular iteration is undoubtedly a Metroidvania game, complete with all the distinctive features characteristic of the genre. Furthermore, the combat mechanics stand out as one of the defining aspects that make this experience truly exceptional.

The game offers a wide array of attack options, both in upward and downward directions. These moves complement the level design, which involves jumping between platforms. The game places great importance on timing and remembering how enemies attack.

So, it is of utmost significance to possess a notable arrangement of controls, as this plays a pivotal role in attaining your desired outcomes during battles. The following are the most ideal settings for your controllers while playing Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown controller settings for an elevated experience

Knowing each notable aspect of controlling the character and his tools is key to being efficient at combat in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, as is exploring whether players prefer a controller or a keyboard and mouse setup. Here are the recommended controller settings for various platforms:

PS5 control settings for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Potion : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Memory Shard : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Movement : Left Stick

: Left Stick Interact : Left Stick (Up/Down)

: Left Stick (Up/Down) Move Camera : R3

: R3 Clairvoyance : R3 (Hold)

: R3 (Hold) Map : Left on the touchpad

: Left on the touchpad Pause Menu : Right on the touchpad

: Right on the touchpad Jump : Cross

: Cross Dimensional Claw : Circle

: Circle Melee Attacks : Square

: Square Bow : Triangle

: Triangle Chakram : Triangle (Hold)

: Triangle (Hold) Shadow of the Simurgh : L1

: L1 Fabric of Time : R1

: R1 Parry : L2

: L2 Athra Abilities : L2 (Hold) + Triangle/Square

: L2 (Hold) + Triangle/Square Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh: R2

Xbox Series X|S control settings for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Potion : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Memory Shard : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Movement : Left Stick

: Left Stick Interact : Left Stick (Up/Down)

: Left Stick (Up/Down) Move Camera : Right Stick

: Right Stick Clairvoyance : Right Stick (Hold)

: Right Stick (Hold) Map : View Button

: View Button Pause : Share Button

: Share Button Jump : A

: A Dimensional Claw : B

: B Melee Attacks : X

: X Bow : Y

: Y Chakram : Y (Hold)

: Y (Hold) Shadow of the Simurgh : LB

: LB Fabric of Time : RB

: RB Parry : LT

: LT Athra Abilities : LT (Hold) + X/Y

: LT (Hold) + X/Y Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh: RT

Mouse and keyboard control settings for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Potion : A

: A Memory Shard : V

: V Movement : WASD

: WASD Interact : Z

: Z Move Camera : Arrow keys

: Arrow keys Clairvoyance : C

: C Map : Tab

: Tab Pause : Esc

: Esc Jump : Space

: Space Dimensional Claw : F

: F Melee Attacks : Left click

: Left click Bow : Right click

: Right click Chakram : Right click (Hold)

: Right click (Hold) Shadow of the Simurgh : E

: E Fabric of Time : Mouse wheel

: Mouse wheel Parry : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Athra Abilities : Left Ctrl (Hold) + 1/2

: Left Ctrl (Hold) + 1/2 Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh: Left Shift

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown possesses a captivating quality that makes it difficult for players to let go, whether on a console or a PC. Boasting exceptional platforming mechanics, immersive combat, and seamless progression facilitated by optimal controller settings, the game's different elements converge harmoniously into an enchanting cycle.