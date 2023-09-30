Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1070 can play Counter-Strike 2 pretty well despite being over three generations old at this point. The graphics card has been replaced by more capable options like the new RTX 4070 and the 3070 that can deliver much better performance at 1440p resolutions which it initially targeted.

Today, we recommend the 1070 only for 1080p gaming. The GPU can handle the latest games at this resolution without major issues.

Counter-Strike 2 introduced a bunch of new graphics technology improvements that bring the game to the modern levels. This also tanks the performance of the 1070 down from the numbers one could expect in CS:GO.

The new shooter bundles a bunch of settings that need to be customized for the best experience. Going through all of them can be a bit difficult for some. To help you solve this issue, we will list the best graphics settings for the GTX 1070 in this article.

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for GTX 1070

The Nvidia GTX 1070 packs enough horsepower to render Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p without major issues. Hence, we recommend the high settings in the game for this graphics card. The GPU also has the VRAM buffer to play the title with the high settings applied.

Besides this, we recommend turning FSR on and setting it to Ultra Quality. This will remove any major frame drops that could have destroyed the experience. In addition, turn multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x, which helps with the framerates.

The detailed settings combination for the GTX 1070 in Counter-Strike 2 are as follows:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: High

High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for GTX 1070 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti is slightly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, you can crank up the resolution to 1440p by sacrificing a bit on the visuals.

We recommend a mix of medium and high settings with FSR turned on and set to the Quality preset for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the GTX 1070 Ti:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: Medium

Medium Particle detail: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

The 1070 and 1070 Ti can play Counter Strike 2 pretty well with these settings applied. The performance is pretty good for seven-year-old Pascal GPUs. Hence, those with the cards can have a good time in the game.