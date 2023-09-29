Gaming Tech
Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for GTX 1060

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Sep 29, 2023 04:02 GMT
The GTX 1060 can play Counter-Strike 2 with some compromises (Image via Nvidia and Valve)
The GTX 1060 can run Counter-Strike 2 with ease despite being over seven years old. Performance figures have gone down from the last-generation Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but the Pascal GPU can still play the title at three-digit framerates without major compromises to the settings. Both its 3 GB and 6 GB variants are above the minimum recommended specs for the shooter.

High framerates are crucial in Counter-Strike 2. Hence, we recommend a couple of tweaks to the settings for the best experience. This article lists the best settings for the 1060 GPU while playing the game.

Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for GTX 1060 3 GB

The GTX 1060 3 GB has already fallen out of favor because of its limited video memory buffer. However, it is still great for playing Counter-Strike 2. We recommend medium settings with multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) turned off for the best experience. The title also has support for FSR, which adds a few extra frames for more optimal gameplay.

The best settings combination for the GTX 1060 3 GB are as follows:

Video

  • Main menu background scenery: Inferno
  • Color mode: Computer monitor
  • Brightness: As per your preference
  • Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

  • Boost player contrast: Enabled
  • Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
  • Current video values preset: Custom
  • Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: None
  • Global shadow quality: Medium
  • Model/Texture detail: Medium
  • Shader detail: Medium
  • Particle detail: Medium
  • Ambient occlusion: Disabled
  • High dynamic range: Performance
  • FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for GTX 1060 6 GB

Unlike its more affordable sibling, the GTX 1060 6 GB isn't riddled by VRAM problems. Therefore, you can crank up the settings in Counter-Strike 2 without losing a ton of performance. We recommend the high settings with 4x MSAA. You can turn off MSAA for about 170-200 FPS as well.

The following settings are recommended for the GTX 1060 6 GB:

Video

  • Main menu background scenery: Inferno
  • Color mode: Computer monitor
  • Brightness: As per your preference
  • Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

  • Boost player contrast: Enabled
  • Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
  • Current video values preset: Custom
  • Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
  • Global shadow quality: High
  • Model/Texture detail: High
  • Shader detail: High
  • Particle detail: High
  • Ambient occlusion: Enabled
  • High dynamic range: Performance
  • FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Although the framerates you'll get in CS2 with these settings will be lower than those in CS:GO, the 1060 can still deliver a decent experience in the title. The GPU is over three generations old at this point, which makes the performance very reasonable.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
