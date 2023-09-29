The GTX 1060 can run Counter-Strike 2 with ease despite being over seven years old. Performance figures have gone down from the last-generation Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but the Pascal GPU can still play the title at three-digit framerates without major compromises to the settings. Both its 3 GB and 6 GB variants are above the minimum recommended specs for the shooter.
High framerates are crucial in Counter-Strike 2. Hence, we recommend a couple of tweaks to the settings for the best experience. This article lists the best settings for the 1060 GPU while playing the game.
Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for GTX 1060 3 GB
The GTX 1060 3 GB has already fallen out of favor because of its limited video memory buffer. However, it is still great for playing Counter-Strike 2. We recommend medium settings with multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) turned off for the best experience. The title also has support for FSR, which adds a few extra frames for more optimal gameplay.
The best settings combination for the GTX 1060 3 GB are as follows:
Video
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: None
- Global shadow quality: Medium
- Model/Texture detail: Medium
- Shader detail: Medium
- Particle detail: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Disabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for GTX 1060 6 GB
Unlike its more affordable sibling, the GTX 1060 6 GB isn't riddled by VRAM problems. Therefore, you can crank up the settings in Counter-Strike 2 without losing a ton of performance. We recommend the high settings with 4x MSAA. You can turn off MSAA for about 170-200 FPS as well.
The following settings are recommended for the GTX 1060 6 GB:
Video
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
- Global shadow quality: High
- Model/Texture detail: High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Although the framerates you'll get in CS2 with these settings will be lower than those in CS:GO, the 1060 can still deliver a decent experience in the title. The GPU is over three generations old at this point, which makes the performance very reasonable.