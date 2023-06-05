Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1060

Diablo 4 is an upcoming action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment. It is scheduled to release on June 6, 2023. However, fans who pre-ordered the title's Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition can get their hands on the game right now, thanks to the Early Access program. The title features numerous visual upgrades that help bring the world of Diablo 4 to life.

Despite these enhancements, the system requirements for the game are quite low. The developers did an amazing job when it comes to scalability on PC. For instance, it only requires a GTX 660 to run at 1080p, which is a graphics card from early 2012.

GTX 1060 is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia that was launched back in 2016. It was one of the most popular graphics cards back in the day due to its exceptional performance on a budget. However, since the GTX 1060 has aged quite a bit as of 2023, users looking to play Diablo 4 with it will need to make a few changes to the graphics settings.

Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 with the GTX 1060.

What the most optimized Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1060

Nvidia GTX 1060 is no doubt used to be an extremely capable card for 1080p gaming. However, with time as games became more graphically intensive and newer tech replaced the old, as of 2023, the GTX 1060 is no longer viable.

Yet, if a game launches with good optimization, even older hardware, such as the GTX 1060, can run it pretty well. Diablo 4 is a similar case.

That said, here are the best settings to use in Diablo 4 with the GTX 1060:

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

30 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 system requirements

As mentioned earlier, Diablo 4's system requirements are quite modest. Users of even older generations of hardware can run it easily. The developers, Blizzard Entertainment, recommend the following for their latest action RPG:

Minimum requirements (1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280 DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X

: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 DirectX ®: Version 12

®: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

The aforementioned options are the most optimal settings for Diablo 4 with the GTX 1060. However, it is worth noting that these are recommended for the 6GB version of the card. If gamers are using the 3GB version, it is advised to lower the Texture Quality to 'Low' along with Geometric Complexity.

