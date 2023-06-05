Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1060

Diablo 4 is an upcoming action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment. It is scheduled to release on June 6, 2023. However, fans who pre-ordered the title's Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition can get their hands on the game right now, thanks to the Early Access program. The title features numerous visual upgrades that help bring the world of Diablo 4 to life.
Despite these enhancements, the system requirements for the game are quite low. The developers did an amazing job when it comes to scalability on PC. For instance, it only requires a GTX 660 to run at 1080p, which is a graphics card from early 2012.
GTX 1060 is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia that was launched back in 2016. It was one of the most popular graphics cards back in the day due to its exceptional performance on a budget. However, since the GTX 1060 has aged quite a bit as of 2023, users looking to play Diablo 4 with it will need to make a few changes to the graphics settings.
Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 with the GTX 1060.
What the most optimized Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1060
Nvidia GTX 1060 is no doubt used to be an extremely capable card for 1080p gaming. However, with time as games became more graphically intensive and newer tech replaced the old, as of 2023, the GTX 1060 is no longer viable.
Yet, if a game launches with good optimization, even older hardware, such as the GTX 1060, can run it pretty well. Diablo 4 is a similar case.
That said, here are the best settings to use in Diablo 4 with the GTX 1060:
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 30
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 system requirements
As mentioned earlier, Diablo 4's system requirements are quite modest. Users of even older generations of hardware can run it easily. The developers, Blizzard Entertainment, recommend the following for their latest action RPG:
Minimum requirements (1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Medium requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
The aforementioned options are the most optimal settings for Diablo 4 with the GTX 1060. However, it is worth noting that these are recommended for the 6GB version of the card. If gamers are using the 3GB version, it is advised to lower the Texture Quality to 'Low' along with Geometric Complexity.