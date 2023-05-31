5 best games to play on NVIDIA GTX 1060 in 2023

Released in 2016, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is still one of the most capable GPUs to consider if you are on a tight budget. Although it seems like games in 2023 have evolved further the capabilities of the GTX 10-series graphic cards, surprisingly, they can still perform well right now. Hence, some of the best games are still very playable on the GTX 1060.

This is a list of the five best games that can be played on the NVIDIA GTX 1060 in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Exploring the five best games to play on the NVIDIA GTX 1060 in 2023

The NVIDIA GTX 1060 was released in 2016 and has been a revolutionary card for PC gaming since then. With its 6GB GDDR5 memory and 120W TDP, it was the go-to GPU for gamers who want decent performance on a budget. Although released with an MSRP of $299, we must remember that it was 2016's equivalent of the RTX 4060. The specs of the GPU are mentioned below:

TDP 120 W VRAM 6 GB Memory Interface GDDR5

1) Devil May Cry 5 (2019)

The first entry on this list is also one of the best games from 2019's catalog. The latest entry to the Devil May Cry franchise by CAPCOM is also one of the most-optimized games playable on PC. With three playable characters (more if you own the DLC) and stylish combos, the journey of Devil May Cry 5 is nothing short of exhilarating.

You can easily achieve 60-100 FPS in this game with the NVIDIA GTX 1060 paired with a suitable CPU to eliminate any unwanted bottlenecking. Also, make sure to tweak your graphics settings to fit your needs.

2) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is arguably one of the best games FromSoftware has ever made. This is evident because it won the Game of the Year award in 2019. However, considering its milestones, this game has pretty lenient system requirements.

In this game, you can revel in the vibrant environments of feudal Japan as you traverse through grueling enemies and boss fights to save your Master from the curse of immortality.

As the framerate is capped at 60 FPS, you can easily achieve that with the NVIDIA GTX 1060. Although you might have to tweak some settings or turn off motion blur, you can easily reach 60 FPS with your GPU in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

3) Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)

There must always be a Call of Duty game on such a list. As the first multiplayer shooter on this list, you can easily play this game on an NVIDIA GTX 1060. Although released as part of the 2019 remake of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game, this has quickly become one of the world's most popular battle royale titles.

Generally, multiplayer shooters do not necessarily have a very demanding list of system requirements. Hence, you can easily aim to achieve 70-120 FPS on Warzone with a GTX 1060. Medium is the suggested graphics preset to move on within this game with this GPU.

4) Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

No gaming list would be complete without the inclusion of GTA V. It was released in 2013, and since then, we have all been waiting for a sequel. However, this does not change that this is easily one of the most legendary games ever. Fans should certainly try out GTA V on a GTX 1060 if they have not yet.

GTA V is not a very demanding game. However, it has received many updates along the way. Hence, you should not expect anything more than 60 FPS (on high settings) in this with an NVIDIA GTX 1060. Until the sixth installment of this franchise drops, fans can enjoy GTA V to the fullest.

5) Destiny 2 (2017)

This is yet another free-to-play multiplayer shooter on this list. Set in a mythical sci-fi world plagued by robotic monsters and aliens, Destiny 2 poses a serious challenge to all the players. Situated in a multiplayer shared environment, this game has easily been one of the best shooters from the last decade. Moreover, Bungie constantly updates the game with new content and expansions. Hence, you will never feel bored while playing Destiny 2.

With the NVIDIA GTX 1060, you can easily get close to 100 FPS in this game on max settings. You might experience a few stutters during combat-intensive areas. However, that is pretty normal and acceptable from a GPU released in 2016.

