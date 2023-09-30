Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can run Counter-Strike 2 pretty well. Although the GPU is aging and has already been replaced by much faster options, it can handle most of the latest video games at FHD without breaking a sweat. The new Valve shooter is no exception to this formula. With a couple of tweaks, players can have a good time in this title.
The new game is now more demanding than the last-gen CS:GO, which makes it run a little worse. It has been upgraded with improved lighting, shadows, and models that make it look fantastic. Moreover, the gameplay mechanics have also been improved to bring it up to modern standards.
Counter-Strike 2 additionally bundles a bunch of graphics and video settings, which can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. To help you solve the issue, we will list the best graphics settings combination for the 1660 Ti in this article.
Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti
The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can handle Counter-Strike 2 with the high settings applied. Besides this, we also recommend turning temporal upscaling (FSR) on and setting it to Ultra Quality. This introduces a bunch of frames back to the game, adding to the experience.
Besides this, we also recommend setting multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x. Anything above this chews out of the performance. With an anti-aliasing set to 4x, you might be able to spot a few extra jagged edges here and there. But, the FSR should add the smoothness to iron it out.
The detailed settings recommendation for the GTX 1660 Ti in Counter-Strike 2 is as follows:
Video
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
- Global shadow quality: High
- Model/Texture detail: High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
The GTX 1660 Ti can handle Counter-Strike 2 like a champ with these above settings applied. The game doesn't look the best, but it is still a much better experience than CS:GO. Moreover, the 1660 Ti can deliver high framerates with the above settings applied in this shooter, which makes it a solid experience.
You could also max out the game on the 1660 Ti at 1080p. However, while the game will still be playable, the low FPS won't help you in competitive scenarios.