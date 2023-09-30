Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can run Counter-Strike 2 pretty well. Although the GPU is aging and has already been replaced by much faster options, it can handle most of the latest video games at FHD without breaking a sweat. The new Valve shooter is no exception to this formula. With a couple of tweaks, players can have a good time in this title.

The new game is now more demanding than the last-gen CS:GO, which makes it run a little worse. It has been upgraded with improved lighting, shadows, and models that make it look fantastic. Moreover, the gameplay mechanics have also been improved to bring it up to modern standards.

Counter-Strike 2 additionally bundles a bunch of graphics and video settings, which can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. To help you solve the issue, we will list the best graphics settings combination for the 1660 Ti in this article.

Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can handle Counter-Strike 2 with the high settings applied. Besides this, we also recommend turning temporal upscaling (FSR) on and setting it to Ultra Quality. This introduces a bunch of frames back to the game, adding to the experience.

Besides this, we also recommend setting multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x. Anything above this chews out of the performance. With an anti-aliasing set to 4x, you might be able to spot a few extra jagged edges here and there. But, the FSR should add the smoothness to iron it out.

The detailed settings recommendation for the GTX 1660 Ti in Counter-Strike 2 is as follows:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: High

High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

The GTX 1660 Ti can handle Counter-Strike 2 like a champ with these above settings applied. The game doesn't look the best, but it is still a much better experience than CS:GO. Moreover, the 1660 Ti can deliver high framerates with the above settings applied in this shooter, which makes it a solid experience.

You could also max out the game on the 1660 Ti at 1080p. However, while the game will still be playable, the low FPS won't help you in competitive scenarios.