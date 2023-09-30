Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are superb GPUs for playing Counter-Strike 2. Launched as mid-range 1080p gaming cards in the last generation, they continue to deliver at the resolution. You can expect sky-high framerates at the resolution with these GPUs in almost every new title, including the competitive multiplayer shooter.
Performance in Counter-Strike 2 is slightly lower than the numbers CS:GO used to log, as the former incorporates a bunch of new graphics technologies and visuals that make it more demanding. It also comes with extra graphics settings that must be customized accordingly for the best experience. We will list the ideal combination for optimal performance in this article.
Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is powerful enough to play Counter-Strike 2 at a mix of high and very high settings. We don't recommend turning FSR on. However, crank down multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x for improved framerate.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3060:
Video:
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video:
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA
- Global shadow quality: Very High
- Model/Texture detail: Very High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: Very High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than its 12 GB sibling. This GPU can easily handle most games at 1440p, including Counter-Strike 2. We recommend a similar mix of high and ultra settings with MSAA set to 4x for the best performance on this unit.
The detailed recommendations for the settings in Counter-Strike 2 are as follows:
Video:
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video:
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA
- Global shadow quality: Very High
- Model/Texture detail: Very High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: Very High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to amaze us with their graphics rendering prowess across the latest launches in the market, like Counter-Strike 2. The multiplayer shooter plays at triple-digit framerates on these 60-class graphics cards. Hence, gamers can have a solid time playing on these GPUs.