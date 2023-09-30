Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are superb GPUs for playing Counter-Strike 2. Launched as mid-range 1080p gaming cards in the last generation, they continue to deliver at the resolution. You can expect sky-high framerates at the resolution with these GPUs in almost every new title, including the competitive multiplayer shooter.

Performance in Counter-Strike 2 is slightly lower than the numbers CS:GO used to log, as the former incorporates a bunch of new graphics technologies and visuals that make it more demanding. It also comes with extra graphics settings that must be customized accordingly for the best experience. We will list the ideal combination for optimal performance in this article.

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 is powerful enough to play Counter-Strike 2 at a mix of high and very high settings. We don't recommend turning FSR on. However, crank down multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x for improved framerate.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3060:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA

4x MSAA Global shadow quality: Very High

Very High Model/Texture detail: Very High

Very High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: Very High

Very High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than its 12 GB sibling. This GPU can easily handle most games at 1440p, including Counter-Strike 2. We recommend a similar mix of high and ultra settings with MSAA set to 4x for the best performance on this unit.

The detailed recommendations for the settings in Counter-Strike 2 are as follows:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA

4x MSAA Global shadow quality: Very High

Very High Model/Texture detail: Very High

Very High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: Very High

Very High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to amaze us with their graphics rendering prowess across the latest launches in the market, like Counter-Strike 2. The multiplayer shooter plays at triple-digit framerates on these 60-class graphics cards. Hence, gamers can have a solid time playing on these GPUs.